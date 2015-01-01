पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन:आरएएस 2018 : अभ्यर्थी 26 से सेवा प्राथमिकता ऑनलाइन भर सकेंगे

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा आरएएस 2018 के पदों का नया वर्गीकरण जारी किए जाने के बाद अभ्यर्थियों को सेवा प्राथमिकता ऑनलाइन भरने का मौका दे रहा है। इसके लिए 26 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू होंगे। इस संबंध में आयोग ने सोमवार को दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए।आयोग सचिव शुभम चौधरी ने बताया कि आरएएस परीक्षा, 2018 के अन्तर्गत राजस्थान अल्पसंख्यक मामलात अधीनस्थ सेवा (जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी) के पदों को राज्य सेवा में सम्मिलित किये जाने के फलस्वरूप नये सिरे से ऑनलाइन सेवा प्राथमिकता क्रम भरवाये जा रहे हैं।

इस परीक्षा के अन्तर्गत नाॅन-टीएसपी पदों का नवीनतम वर्गवार चार्ट 23 नवंबर 2020 को तथा टीएसपी पदों के लिए 04 मई 2018 को विज्ञापन आयोग की वेबसाइट पर जारी किया गया है। मुख्य परीक्षा परिणाम में उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थी, जिन्होंने पूर्व में ऑनलाइन सेवा प्राथमिकता क्रम भरे हैं, वे सभी अभ्यर्थी आयोग की वेबसाइट पर सेवा प्राथमिकता क्रम आनलाइन भर सकते हैं।

ऑफलाइन भरे गये सेवा प्राथमिकता क्रम स्वीकार नही किये जाएंगे। सेवा प्राथमिकता क्रम आॅनलाइन भरने के लिए लिंक 26 नवंबर 2020 से 02 दिसंबर.2020 (रात्रि 12.00) तक खुला है, इसके पश्चात कोई अवसर देय नही होगा। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने केवल नाॅन-टीएसपी विज्ञापन 02 अप्रेल 2018 के तहत आवेदन किया है, वे अभ्यर्थी केवल नाॅन टीएसपी के प्राथमिकता क्रम भरें तथा जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने केवल टीएसपी विज्ञापन 04 मई 2018 के तहत आवेदन किया है, वे अभ्यर्थी केवल टीएसपी के सेवा प्राथमिकता क्रम भरे।

