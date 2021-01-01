पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रीट 2021:अब तक 11 लाख अभ्यर्थी कर चुके हैं आवेदन, कल रजिस्ट्रेशन का आखरी दिन

अजमेर16 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा (रीट)  2021 के लिए अभ्यर्थियों में खासा उत्साह। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजस्थान अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा (रीट)  2021 के लिए अभ्यर्थियों में खासा उत्साह।

राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा आयोजित की जाने वाली राजस्थान अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा (रीट) 2021 के लिए अभ्यर्थियों में खासा उत्साह है। बुधवार तक प्रदेश भर से 11 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर चुके हैं। इस पात्रता परीक्षा में बैठने के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया गुरुवार को पूरी हो जाएगी। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले अभ्यर्थी ही 8 फरवरी तक आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा रीट की घोषणा से पूर्व इस भर्ती के लिए माना जा रहा था कि करीब 11 लाख अभ्यर्थी इंतजार कर रहे हैं। यह आंकड़ा बुधवार को ही पूरा हो गया है। अभी रजिस्ट्रेशन में 1 दिन और बाकी है। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि यह आंकड़ा करीब 12 लाख तक पहुंच सकता है।

बोर्ड के आधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया जारी है। अब गुरुवार रात तक रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जा सकेगा। जो अभ्यर्थी रजिस्ट्रेशन के जरिए शुल्क जमा कर सकेंगे। वे ही 8 तारीख तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे। बोर्ड द्वारा परीक्षा का आयोजन 25 अप्रैल को किया जाएगा। परीक्षा का पाठ्यक्रम वेबसाइट पर जारी किया जा चुका है।

रिपोर्ट- आरिफ कुरैशी

