पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर के जेएलएन अस्पताल में पूर्णकालिक कार्य बहिस्कार टला:रेजीडेंट चिकित्सक चार दिन तक रोजाना दो घंटे करेंगे काम का बहिस्कार

अजमेर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर के जवाहर लाल नेहरू अस्पताल में नाराज रेजीडेंट चिकित्सक
  • सोमवार सुबह तक आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर करेंगे आन्दोलन
  • नर्सिंग कर्मचारियों ने काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध दर्ज कराया

अजमेर के जवाहर लाल नेहरू अस्पताल में नाराज रेजीडेंट चिकित्सकों ने पूर्णकालिक कार्य बहिस्कार टाल दिया है। गत दिनों दर्ज कराए गए मुकदमें में मुख्य आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर चार दिन तक रोजाना दो घंटे विरोध दर्ज कराने और सोमवार सुबह तक आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर आन्दोलन करने का निर्णय किया है। रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों एवं प्रधानाचार्य डॉ वी.बी. सिंह, अतिरिक्त प्रधानाचार्य डॉ.संजीव माहेश्वरी, अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ अनिल जैन के बीच वार्ता हुई। जिसमें चिकित्सालय प्रबन्धन ने बताया कि वर्तमान में कोविड 19 को देखते हुए पूर्ण कालीन रूप से कार्य बहिष्कार पर जाना उचित नहीं है। इस से मरीज व अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाएं प्रभावित होगी। इसके बाद ऐसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डॉ. गोवर्धन सैनी, डॉ. सिद्धार्थ भारतीय, डॉ.सुनील मीणा ने जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक राष्ट्रदीप, जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राज पुरोहित से मुलाकात की। आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही का आश्वासन मिलने पर दोपहर तीन बजे इमरजेंसी के सामने बैठक हुई और निर्णय लिया गया कि पूर्ण कालीन कार्य कार्य बहिष्कार आगामी कुछ दिनों के लिए स्थगित करेंगे और गुरुवार से 8 नवंबर रविवार तक 2 घंटे कार्य बहिष्कार (इमरजेंसी, आईसीयू, कोविड वार्ड को छोड़कर) सुबह 9 से 11 बजे तक जारी रहेगा। इस दौरान रोजाना इमरजेंसी के सामने शांतिपूर्वक प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। सोमवार सुबह नौ बजे तक आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होती है तो मजबूरन कड़ा कदम उठाया जाएगा, जिसकी समस्त जिम्मेदारी प्रशासन की होगी।

गौरतलब है कि अजमेर के सम्भाग स्तरीय जवाहरलाल नेहरु चिकित्सालय में रेजीडेंट चिकित्सकों की मंगलवार को बैठक हुई थी और गत दिनों दर्ज कराए गए मुकदमें में मुख्य आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर रोष जताया और बुधवार तीन बजे तक नहीं होने पर हड़ताल पर जाने का निर्णय किया था।

नर्सिंग कर्मचारियों ने काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध दर्ज कराया
नर्सिंग कर्मचारियों ने काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध दर्ज कराया

काली पट्टी बांधकर जताया विरोध
इसी प्रकार राजस्थान नर्सेज एसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष गंगा शरण जाटव के नेतृत्व में जेएलएन चिकित्सालय के नर्सिंग कर्मचारियों ने कोविड-19 को देखते हुए काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध दर्ज कराया तथा गुरुवार को भी काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध दर्ज करेंगे। आरोपियों के खिलापफ कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर 6 नबम्बर को सांकेतिक गेट मीटिंग कर विरोध दर्ज कराएंगे। बुधवार को जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन भी दिया।

इस दौरान मनोहर नागोरा, योगेश मौर्य, धर्मेंद्र गिठाला, राजेश मीणा, रमेश सैनी, ललित गोयल, अशोक ढाका, पुष्पेंद्र सिंह पवार,पुष्पेंद्र सिंह मीणा, जितेंद्र पुरी गोस्वामी ,कुलदीप मिश्रा, सब्यसाची पाराशर, इरफान मोहम्मद,अब्दुल मजीद संपत्ति बाई, मीणा, मयूरी, अनीता मीणा, धन कुमारी मीणा, रेणुका क्लाइमेट, गिरधर मेहता, सुरेश मीणा, दिलीप मीणा, अनिल मीणा,शैलेश मीणा, सौरव मीणा आदि नर्सिंग कर्मचारी मौजूद रहें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें