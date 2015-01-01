पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मारपीट के मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं:रेजीडेंट डॉक्टरों को मेडिकल काॅलेज टीचर्स एसाेसिएशन ने भी दिया समर्थन, काली पट्‌टी बांध किया काम

अजमेर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन और शहर के रेजीडेंट्स भी समर्थन में उतरे

जेएलएन अस्पताल में 11 दिन पहले मरीज की माैत के बाद हुई मारपीट के मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर विराेध के सुर तेज हाे गए हैं। इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज होने के 11 दिन बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं हाेने से खफा रेजीडेंट ने आंदाेलन तेज कर दिया है। रेजीडेंट एसाेसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. गाेवर्धन सैनी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार काे दाे घंटे बहिष्कार के दाैरान नर्सिंगकर्मियाें ने भी अपना समर्थन दिया है। साेमवार काे इस मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं हाेने पर आंदाेलन की चेतावनी दी गई है।

विराेध के दाैरान लगभग 300 रेजीडेंट्स और नर्सिंग स्टाफ प्रिंसीपल से मिलने कॉलेज पहुंचे। जहां डॉ. अनिल जैन और डॉ एसके भास्कर ने सभी से बात कर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन देने के साथ ही घटना को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया। इधर, ऑल राजस्थान मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन ने समर्थन देने के साथ ही चिकित्सा मंत्री से कार्रवाई कर हस्तक्षेप की मांग की।

काेटा के बाद शुक्रवार काे उदयपुर, जाेधपुर व झालावाड़ के रेजीडेंट चिकित्सकाें ने भी अजमेर के रेजीडेंट्स को अपना समर्थन देते हुए वहां पर काली पटटी बांधकर काम करके विराेध जताया है। वहीं अजमेर में मेडिकल काॅलेज के टीचर्स एसाेसिएशन ने भी अपना समर्थन दिया है। अध्यक्ष डाॅ. श्याम भूतड़ा, सचिव डाॅ. हेमेश्वर व डाॅ. अरविंद खरे ने सरकार के नाम एक पत्र अतिरिक्त प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. शशिकुल भास्कर काे साैंपा। डाॅ. खरे ने बताया कि एक माह तक मरीज की पूरी तरह से यहां देखभाल की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें