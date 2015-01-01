पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अजमेर में जल संकट पर गुस्साए:खाली मटके लेकर क्षेत्रवासियों ने जताया रोष

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खाली मटके लेकर क्षेत्रवासियों ने जताया रोष
  • जलापूर्ति सुचारू करने की मांग की

अजमेर शहर के विभिन्न कॉलोनियों में गहराए जल संकट को लेकर क्षेत्रवासियों ने खाली मटके लेकर विरोध जताया। लोगों का आरोप था कि दीपावली के दिन भी जलापूर्ति नहीं की गई, जबकि चार दिन हो गए। ऐसे में लोगों में रोष है।

शहर के वार्ड संख्या दो के तेजा चौक, भैरू चोक, पसन्द नगर, कोटडा, हरिभाउ उपाध्याय नगर आदि के लोगों ने एकत्र होकर विरोध जताया। इस दौरान उनके हाथों में खाली मटके भी थे। मानव अधिकार परिषद के अध्यक्ष शैलेष गुप्ता व क्षेत्रवासी आशा देवी का कहना रहा कि क्षेत्र में चार से पांच दिनों के अन्तराल में जलापूर्ति हो रही है। यह भी पीने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं है। इसका प्रेशर भी बहुत कम है। ऐसे में दीपावली के त्योहार पर भी पानी के लिए तरस गए है। ऐसे में पानी की आपूर्ति सुचारू और प्रेशर से की जाए।

गत दिनों हरिभाउ उपाध्याय नगर एक्सटेन्सन समिति के अध्यक्ष संजीव धाबाई ने भी जिला कलक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर बताया कि बताया कि हरिभाउ उपाध्याय नगर, प्रगतिनगर, कोटडा, पसन्द नगर आदि क्षेत्रों में पिछले तीन चार माह से जल संकट की स्थिति हो गई है। जलापूर्ति किए जाने वाला पानी पीने के लिए भी पूरा नहीं पडता। गर्मी के दिनों से भी स्थिति अब सर्दी के दिनों में खराब हो रही है। जलदाय विभाग को भी शिकायत की लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें