स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:आनासागर झील के चारों ओर 9 किलोमीटर लंबा वॉक कर सकेंगे शहरवासी

अजमेर20 मिनट पहले
आनासागर झील
  • वर्तमान में 5.5 किलोमीटर पाथ-वे का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण, पहले चरण में 6.58 करोड़ की लागत से बनेगा 960 मीटर लंबा पाथ—वे, हटाए जाएंगे अतिक्रमण, बाकी का निर्माण अन्य चरणों में होगा

अजमेर की एतिहासिक आनासागर झील के चारों और जल्द ही पाथ-वे की सौगात मिलने जा रही है। झील के चारों और 9 किलोमीटर लंबा पाथ-वे का निर्माण कार्य किया जाना है। वर्तमान में 5.5 किलोमीटर पाथ-वे का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। शेष 4.5 किलोमीटर पाथ-वे का कार्य तीन चरणों में पूर्ण करने की कार्य योजना बनाई गई हैं। आनासागर झील के किनारे किनारे बनाए जा रहे पाथ वे से सुबह-शाम टहलने वालों की रौनक बढ़ेगी। साथ ही बाहर से आने वाले सैलानियों के लिए भी झील आकर्षण का केंद्र बनेगी। आने वाले दिनों में वॉक पर आने वाले लोग 9 किलोमीटर लंबा वॉक कर सकेंगे। पाथ वे के साथ – साथ झील के किनारे लहरों का लुत्फ भी उठाएंगे।

ऐसे होगा काम
अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत पहले चरण में शिव मंदिर से सागरविहार 960 मीटर, दूसरे चरण में सागर विहार से रीजनल कॉलेज तक 1200 मीटर एवं तीसरे चरण में पुरानी विश्राम स्थली से रामप्रसाद घाट तक 1800 मीटर लंबा पाथ वे निर्माण किया जाएगा। तीनों चरणों का कार्य पूर्ण होने के बाद शहरवासियों के साथ सैलानियों के लिए 9 किलोमीटर लंबा पाथ-वे मिलेगा।

पहले चरण में 6.58 करोड़ की लागत
शिव मंदिर से सागर विहार तक 960 मीटर लंबाई एवं 3.6 मीटर चौड़ाई का पाथ वे का निर्माण किया जाएगा। रेड सेंड स्टोन से फ्लोरिंग और आकर्षक लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी, साथ ही रेलिंग भी लगाई जाएगी। शिव मंदिर से सागर विहार तक 6.58 करोड़ की लागत से 960 मीटर लंबा पाथ – वे का निर्माण होगा। इस प्रोजेक्ट की निविदा अनुमोदन के लिए प्रक्रियाधीन है।
अतिक्रमण पर लगेगी लगाम
झील के चारों ओर पाथ वे निर्माण की वजह से आनासागर झील की सीमा सुरक्षित हो जाएगी। जिसकी वजह से झील के आस-पास होने वाले अतिक्रमणों पर भी लगाम लगेगी। पाथ वे निर्माण से झील का सौंदर्य भी बढ़ेगा और पर्यटकों को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करेगा।

