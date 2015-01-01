पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • Responding To Mixopathy, Resident Boycott Work Hours, Problem Of Patients, Case Of Allowing Surgery In Ayurveda Clinics

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्य का बहिष्कार:मिक्साेपैथी का विराेध, रेजीडेंट ने किया दाे घंटे कार्य का बहिष्कार, मरीजाें काे हुई समस्या, आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकाें काे सर्जरी की अनुमति देने का मामला

अजमेर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार की और से आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकाें काे सर्जरी की अनुमति दिए जाने के आदेशाों के बाद देशभर के चिकित्सकाें ने विराेध शुरू कर दिया है। इन आदेशाें काे वापस लेने की मांग काे लेकर इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन के आह्वान पर जेएलएन में सुबह 9 बजे से 11 बजे तक रेजीडेंट चिकित्सकाें ने कार्य का बहिष्कार किया।

आउटडाेर शुरू हाेने के बाद आपातकालीन यूनिट सहित इंडाेर में कार्य का बहिष्कार कर दिए जाने से आम मरीजाें काे काफी असुविधा का सामना करना पड़ा। केवल काेविड और गंभीर मरीजाें काे इस कार्य बहिष्कार से मुक्त रखा गया है। विराेध के दाैरान यदि काेई गंभीर मरीज आएगा ताे चिकित्सक बहिष्कार छाेड़ उसकी जांच करेंगे। इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. राजकुमार जयपाल ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकाें काे सर्जरी का विधान किया गया है जाे अनुचित है।

महासचिव डाॅ. हरबंससिंह दुआ ने कहा कि सरकार इसके पीछे चिकित्सकाें की कमी बता रही है जाे सरासर गलत है। कई मेडिकल काॅलेज में चिकित्सक हैं सरकार काे चाहिए कि उन्हें नियुक्ति दें। रेजीडेंट डाॅ. एसाेसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. गाेवर्धन सैनी के नेतृत्व में जेएलएन में दाे घंटे कार्य का बहिष्कार किया गया। आईएमए के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष और अरिस्दा के राजकीय उपाध्यक्ष डाॅ. अनंत काेटिया ने बताया कि आयुर्वेद के चिकित्सक जब सर्जरी के बारे में जानकारी नहीं रखते हैं ताे वह सर्जरी कैसे कर सकते हंैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें