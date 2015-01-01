पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली आज:मां महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत में सजा शहर, आज दोपहर 2.17 बजे तक रूप चतुर्दशी

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • धनतेरस पर आरोग्य के लिए धनवंतरी और संपन्नता के लिए घर-घर की गई कुबेर की पूजा

दीपावली आज हर्ष और उल्लास के साथ मनाई जाएगी। संध्याकाल में विघ्नहर्ता गणपति, मां सरस्वती के साथ धनदात्री मां महालक्ष्मी का पूजन किया जाएगा। मां महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत में प्रतिष्ठानों और घरों पर विशेष सजावट की गई है। शुक्रवार को उदियात तिथि के साथ धनतेरस का पर्व मनाया गया। आरोग्य के दाता भगवान धनवंतरी एवं भगवान कुबेर के साथ मां महालक्षी का पूजन किया गया।

प्रतिष्ठानों पर बही खातों का पूजन किया गया। धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाए जाने का कारण तेरस की तिथि का उदियात (सूर्यदेव की साक्षी) में आना है। अजमेर में निर्णय सागर पंचांग की मान्यता अधिक है। निर्णय सागर सहित अन्य पंचांगों के मुताबिक धन तेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाई गई। 12 नंवबर को रात 9.30 बजे से तेरस की तिथि आ गई, जो 13 नवंबर को शाम 5.59 बजे तक रही।

इसके बाद रूप चतुर्दशी लग गई, जो अब 14 नवंबर शनिवार को दोपहर 2.17 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस्या लग जाएगी और संध्या काल में लक्ष्मी पूजन होगा। सांयकाल गोधूलि वेला या रात्रि में सिंह लग्न में पूजन किया जाएगा।

15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजन और 16 को भाई दूज

पंचशील विशाल नगर निवासी पं.विष्णु दाधीच एवं होलीदड़ा बालाजी मंदिर के पं. चंद्रस्वरुप शास्त्री के अनुसार 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजन किया जाएगा तथा 16 नवंबर को भाई दूज का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। मान्यता है कि दीपावली के अगले दिन भगवान कृष्ण ने बृजवासियों की रक्षा के लिए गोवर्धन पर्वत धारण किया था, तभी से इनका पूजन करने एवं विभिन्न पकवानों का भोग लगाए जाने की मान्यता है।

अन्नकूट का प्रसाद वितरण किया जाता है। इस दिन महिलाएं अपने घरों के बाहर गाय के गोबर से गोवर्धन बनाकर पूजन करती हैं। 16 नवंबर को भाई दूज मनाई जाएगी। भाई अपनी बहनों के घर रक्षासूत्र बंधवाने के लिए जाएंगे एवं उन्हें दक्षिणा एवं उपहार भेंट करेंगे। मान्यता है कि इस दिन यमदेव अपनी बहन यमुना महारानी के घर गए थे।

दीपावली पूजन का मुहूर्त
चौघड़िया समय
शुभ सुबह 8.10 से 9.30 बजे तक
चंचल दोपहर 12.11 बजे से 1.31 बजे तक
लाभ-अमृत दोपहर 1.31 बजे से शाम 4.12 बजे तक
वृषभ लग्न शाम 5.37 से 7.34 बजे तक
सिंह लग्न मध्यरात्रि 12.10 बजे से रात 2.23 बजे तक​​​​​​​

