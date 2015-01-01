पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Rope Way Will Run From Taragarh Hill To The Contact Road, A Distance Of A Quarter To Two Km Will Be Fixed In Just 10 Minutes

साैगात:तारागढ़ पहाड़ी से संपर्क सड़क तक चलेगा रोप-वे, पौने दो किमी की दूरी महज 10 मिनट में होगी तय

अजमेर
  • निगम आयुक्त ने किया माैके का मुआयना

दरगाह स्थित ढाई दिन के झोंपड़े से तारागढ़ पहाड़ी जाने वाले जायरीन को जल्द ही राेप-वे की सुविधा मिलने वाली है। पिछले लंबे समय से यह याेजना निगम प्रशासन के जेहन में थी, लेकिन याेजना मूर्त रूप नहीं ले सकी। अब राेप-वे शुरू करने से पहले धरातल की स्थिति काे जानने के लिए नगर निगम आयुक्त डाॅ. खुशाल यादव और उपायुक्त गजेन्द्र सिंह रलावता शुक्रवार काे तारागढ़ पहाड़ी पहुंचे।

यहां उन्हाेंने आने-जाने वाले मार्ग का माैका निरीक्षण करने के साथ ही स्थानीय अंजुमन पदाधिकारियाें के साथ चर्चा की। राेप-वे कहां से कहां तक जा सकता है, इस बारे में जानकारी ली गई। सब कुछ सही चला ताे अगले उर्स तक जायरीन तारागढ़ पहाड़ी पर सिर्फ 10 मिनट में रोप-वे से पहुंच सकेंगे। अभी पहाड़ी पर पहुंचने में एक से डेढ़ घंटे का समय लगता है।

तारागढ़ स्थित लक्ष्मी पाेल या उससे सटकर बने चाैक पर रोप-वे काे उतारा जा सकता है

अब तक के निरीक्षण व माैका रिपाेर्ट काे देखें ताे यही स्थिति बन रही है कि ढाई दिन के झाेंपड़े के पीछे से निकल रही तारागढ़ संपर्क सड़क के ऊपर एक चाैड़ी पहाड़ी है। यही एक पहाड़ी है जाे पूरी तरह से समतल है। यहां से सीधे तारागढ़ स्थित लक्ष्मी पाेल या उससे सटकर बने चाैक में रोप-वे काे उतारा जा सकता है। इन दाेनाें के बीच की दूरी पाैने दाे किमी बताई जा रही है।

पुष्कर रोप-वे का भी निरीक्षण करेगी टीम

तारागढ़ से दरगाह संपर्क सड़क तक बनने वाले पाैने दाे किमी लंबे राेप-वे का काम शुरू करने से पहले निगम प्रशासन की एक टीम पुष्कर जाएगी। टीम यहां सावित्री पहाड़ी से संचालित हाे रहे राेप-वे की स्थिति और जानकारी जुटाएगी। रोप-वे संचालित करने वाले ठेकेदार से भी चर्चा करने के बाद बजट पर काम किया जाएगा।

हर वक्त रहता है जान को खतरा
अभी तारागढ़ पहाड़ी तक जाने के लिए जायरीन काे डिग्गी बाजार तांगा स्टैंड से वाहन पकड़ना पड़ता है। एक जीप में 15 से 20 जायरीन काे बैठाया जाता है। अधिक सवारी बैठाने की वजह से हादसे का हर वक्त डर बना रहता है। यहां जरा सी लापरवाही कई लाेगाें की जान पर बन सकती है। इसी स्थिति काे देखते हुए राेप-वे बनाने पर फैसला हुआ है।

पीपीई माेड पर हाेगा संचालन: तारागढ़ से दरगाह संपर्क सड़क तक संचालित हाेने वाले राेप-वे को पीपीई माेड पर संचालित किया जाएगा। अभी पैसा नगर निगम लगाएगी, लेकिन बाद में इसे ठेके पर देने की याेजना है।

तारागढ़ पहाड़ी पर जायरीन जियारत करने जाते हैं
ख्वाजा साहब की दरगाह में आने वाला हर जायरीन यहां हाजिरी देकर तारागढ़ स्थित मीरां साहब की दरगाह में मत्था टेकने के लिए जरूर जाता है।

बीच के मकान व वन विभाग की जमीन बन सकती है अड़ंगा

तारागढ़ की पहाड़ी पर बने कुछ मकान इस याेजना में परेशानी ला सकते हैं। पहाड़ी हालांकि वन विभाग की है लेकिन वहां पर सालाें से मकान बने हुए हैं। इतना ही नहीं वन विभाग से उनकी जमीन लेना आसान नहीं हाेगा। इस मामले में जिला कलेक्टर काे हस्तक्षेप करना हाेगा। इसी के बाद यह याेजना मूर्त रूप ले सकेगी। आयुक्त का भी कहना है कि जल्द ही इस मामले में जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुराेहित से चर्चा करेंगे।

