परीक्षाएं:आरपीएससी : फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट सहित 3 संवीक्षा परीक्षाएं आज से शुरू होंगी

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संवीक्षा परीक्षाओं

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग अजमेर द्वारा फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट सहित तीन संवीक्षा परीक्षाओं के आयोजन सोमवार से शुरू होंगे। अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र पर एक घंटे पहले पहुंचने के लिए कहा गया है।आयोग की ओर से अजमेर व जयपुर में इन परीक्षाओं का आयोजन किया जाएगा। पहले दिन यानी सोमवार को प्रातः 10 बजे से 12 बजे तक फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट संवीक्षा परीक्षा-2018 (टीएसपी/नॉन टीएसपी) का आयोजन किया जाएगा। परीक्षा केंद्र पर अभ्यर्थी को प्रवेश पत्र साथ लाना है।ो अभ्यर्थी को पहचान पत्र के आधार पर पहचान सुनिश्चित हो जाने व गहन तलाशी के उपरांत ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

फोटो पहचान पत्र के लिए मतदाता पहचान पत्र, आधार कार्ड, पेन कार्ड, पासपोर्ट या ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस में से कोई एक दस्तावेज मूल ही लेकर आना है। फोटो कापी मान्य नहीं होगी। सर्दी के मौसम के मद्देनजर गर्म कपड़े व शूज पहनकर परीक्षा में बैठने के लिए अनुमति दिया जाएगा।

परीक्षा केंद्रों पर अभ्यर्थियों की गहन सुरक्षा जांच की जाएगी। ऐसे में परीक्षार्थी लाख या कांच की चूड़ियाें के अलावा अन्य कोई जेवरात पहन कर नहीं पहुंचे। केंद्र में किसी प्रकार की घड़ी, धूप का चश्मा, बैल्ट, हैंड बैग, हेयर पिन, गंडा, ताबीज, कैप, हैट, स्कार्फ, शॉल, मफलर पहन कर परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे।
कल ये होंगी परीक्षाएं
इधर, मंगलवार को प्रातः 10 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक कृषि अनुसंधान अधिकारी - कृषि रसायन संवीक्षा परीक्षा-2020 का आयोजन किया जाएगा। बुधवार 25 नवम्बर को प्रातः 10 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक निरीक्षक, कारखाना एवं बॉयलर्स संवीक्षा परीक्षा-2020 आयोजित की जाएगी।

