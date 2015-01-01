पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सरकार कर सकती है कार्रवाई:चार्जशीट के बाद प्राेफेसर आरपी सिंह पर बर्खास्तगी की तलवार

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एमडीएस यूनिवर्सिटी के निलंबित कुलपति प्राे. आरपी सिंह पर अब बर्खास्तगी की तलवार लटक गई है। एसीबी की ओर से काेर्ट में चार्जशीट पेश कर देने के बाद राज्य सरकार नए एक्ट के तहत बर्खास्तगी की कार्रवाई काे अंजाम दे सकती है। ऐसी स्थितियों में कुलपति काे हटाने के लिए नया एक्ट 2019 में पास किया गया था। प्रदेश में 2019 में कांग्रेस की सरकार आने के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी के कुलपति काे समय से पहले हटाने का एक्ट पास किया गया था।

राज्य सरकार ने 2019 में विधेयक 16 में एक्ट 17 के रूप में पास किया था। इस एक्ट की धारा 19-ए के तहत राज्य सरकार कुलपति काे बर्खास्त कर सकती है। जानकाराें के मुताबिक इस एक्ट में किसी कुलपति पर गंभीर आरोप लगने के बाद उसे बीच में ही कुलपति पद से हटाने के अधिकार रखे गए हैं।

इसलिए लटकी तलवार

एसीबी की मुताबिक यूनिवर्सिटी से संबद्ध निजी काॅलेजाें काे एफिलिएशन और परीक्षा सेंटर बनाने के लिए निलंबित वीसी प्राे. आरपी सिंह की मर्जी से ही रिश्वत ली जा रही थी। एसीबी ने इस संबंध में पुख्ता सबूत हाेने के भी दावे किए हैं। हालांकि प्राेफेसर आरपी सिंह उनकी गिरफ्तारी काे ही अवैध बताते रहे हैं। इस संबंध में उन्हाेंने याचिका भी लगाई थी लेकिन अब जबकि एसीबी ने चार्जशीट पेश कर दी है। इसके बाद राज्य सरकार के पास उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की वजह भी बन गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें