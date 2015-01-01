पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • SDM, Enrolling All Day After The Report Came Negative In The Morning, Received Corona Positive Message In The Evening

केकड़ी से खबर:सुबह रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद दिनभर नामांकन कराते रहे एसडीएम, शाम को मिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव का मैसेज

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केकड़ी एसडीएम नामांकन के दिन नामांकन प्राप्त करते हुए (फाइल फोटो)
  • चिकित्सा विभाग की बड़ी लापरवाही आई सामने, अब क्वारेंटाइन हुए एसडीएम सुरेंद्र सिंह पुरोहित

चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा के निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में चिकित्सा विभाग की बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। पंचायत समिति चुनाव के नामांकन के दिन सोमवार सुबह एसडीएम सुरेंद्र सिंह पुरोहित की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। इसके बाद निश्चिंत हाेकर एसडीएम पुरोहित दिनभर कार्यालय में प्रत्याशियाें के नामांकन लेते रहे। शाम को वापस उनके मैसेज मिला की, उनकी जांच रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव है। इस दाैरान एसडीएम दिनभर कार्यालय में सैकड़ों लोगों के संपर्क में रहे और 49 प्रत्याशियों की नामांकन प्रक्रिया भी पूरी कराई। अब रिपोर्ट आने के बाद एसडीएम क्वारेंटाइन हो गए हैं।

कोरोना चेन बनने का खतरा
एसडीएम की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आने के बाद केकड़ी में चुनाव का जिम्मा कार्यवाहक एसडीएम के रूप में देविका ताेमर को दिया गया है। दूसरी ओर, कई प्रत्याशी और पार्टी नेता इस दाैरान कार्यालय आए और संपर्क में रहे। ऐसे में इन सभी की स्वास्थ्य जांच करवा पाना भी चुनाैतीपूर्ण है। अब प्रत्याशियाें और नेताओं के भी कोरोना की चपेट में आने की आशंका जतायी जा रही है। दूसरी ओर, प्रत्याशी कोरोना का भय भुलाकर प्रचार में जुट चुके हैं।

सुबह सैंपल चैक ही नहीं हुआ था
सोमवार सुबह ही चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा सैंपल जांच के लिए प्राप्त किया गया और 4 घंटे में ही रिपोर्ट आ गई थी, जबकि उस दौरान उस सैंपल की जांच ही नहीं हुई थी। किसी और की जांच रिपोर्ट में एसडीएम का नाम जोड़कर उन्हें मैसेज कर दिया गया। जबकि शाम को जब जांच की गई तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव प्राप्त हुई।

मुझे कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव प्राप्त हुई थी और नामांकन का अंतिम दिन था, ताे मैं ड्यूटी पर आ गया। शाम को काम निबटाने के बाद मुझे पाॅजिटिव का मैसेज मिला। सुबह निगेटिव और शाम काे रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव भेजी गई। फिलहाल मैंने खुद को क्वारेंटाइन कर लिया है। -सुरेंद्र सिंह पुरोहित, एसडीएम केकड़ी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें