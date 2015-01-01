पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:जिले में 20 जनवरी तक धारा 144 लागू, आदेशों का करें पालन

अजमेर40 मिनट पहले
निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया मुक्त रहेगी

प्रतिबंधों से निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, चिकित्सा संस्थान, राजकीय एवं सार्वजनिक कार्यालय, स्कूलों व कालेजों में प्रयुक्त होने वाले परीक्षा कक्ष स्थानों को अपवाद स्वरूप मुक्त रखा गया है। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा समय-समय पर जारी आदेशों, मेडिकल प्रोटोकॉल, एडवाइजरी की पालना नागरिकों काे करनी हाेगी।

निषेधाज्ञा की पालना का दायित्व एसपी, एडीएम सिटी, स्थानीय निकाय विभाग, समस्त एसडीएम व तहसीलदारों का हाेगा। सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम की अनुमति जारी करने के लिए एडीएम सिटी व एसडीएम को अधिकृत किया गया है।

यदि कोई व्यक्ति उपयुक्त प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेशों का उल्लंघन करेगा तो वह भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 188 एवं दी राजस्थान एपेडमिक डिजीज आर्डिनेंस 2020 तथा नेशनल डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट 2005, अन्य सुसंगत विधिक प्रावधानों के अंतर्गत अभियोजित किया जा सकेगा।

धारा 144 : इन दिशा-निर्देशों की पालना जरूरी

1. सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पांच व्यक्तियों के आवागमन या एकत्रित होने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। सार्वजनिक जगहों पर पांच व्यक्ति भी मास्क पहनने और सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों का कठोरता से पालन करेंगे।

2. विवाह संबंधी आयोजन के लिए लेनी हाेगी परमिशन।

3. इस दौरान समस्त सामूहिक गतिविधियां यथा सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, सांस्कृतिक, धार्मिक कार्यक्रम तथा अन्य बड़े सामूहिक कार्यक्रम रैली, जुलूस, सभा इत्यादि पूर्णतः प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

4. अंतिम संस्कार संबंधी कार्यक्रम में फेस मास्क पहनने, सामाजिक दूरी एवं थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैण्ड वाश और सेनेटाइजर की पालना सुनिश्चित की जाएगी तथा अनुमत व्यक्तियों की संख्या 20 से अधिक नहीं होगी। साथ ही राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी आदेश, निर्देश मेडिकल प्रोटोकॉल की आवश्यक रूप से पालना करनी होगी।

5. विवाह संबंधी आयोजनों के लिए आयोजनकर्ता द्वारा एडीएम सिटी अथवा संबंधित एसडीएम को पूर्व में सूचना देनी होगी। इसमें अधिकतम मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी। यहां भी फेस मास्क पहनने, सामाजिक दूरी एवं थर्मल स्केनिंग, हैंड वाश और सेनिटाइजर की कठोरता से पालना की जाएगी।

6. राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी आदेशों-निर्देशों एवं मेडिकल प्रोटोकॉल की आवश्यक रूप से पालना करनी होगी।

