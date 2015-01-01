पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूरी क्षमता से चलेगा खानपुरा एसटीपी:71 कराेड़ की लागत से 54 किमी बिछेगी सीवर लाइन, 26,500 नए कनेक्शन देंगे

अजमेर38 मिनट पहले
  • सिटी-आनासागर जाेन में पूर्व में दिए जा चुके हैं 40 हजार कनेक्शन

स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत आनासागर जोन के बाद शहरी जोन में सीवर लाइन बिछाने का कार्य आरंभ हो गया है। चन्द्रवरदाई नगर बी-ब्लॉक में भूमि पूजन के साथ कार्य की शुरुआत की गई। शहरी जोन में 54 किलोमीटर सीवर लाइन बिछाने का कार्य किया जाएगा। प्रमुख रूप से मिसिंग लिंक औैर लेफ्ट आउट एरिया को शामिल किया गया है।

इस जोन में 26,500 नए सीवर कनेक्शन किए जाएंगे। सीवर लाइन का काम पूरा होने के बाद 20 एमएलडी खानपुरा एसटीपी पूरी क्षमता के साथ संचालित हाे जाएगा। मालूम हाे कि पूर्व में सिटी जाेन औैर आनासागर जाेन में करीब चालीस हजार कनेक्शन दिए जा चुके हैं, इनमें से आनासागर जाेन में 10 हजार कनेक्शन हैं, जबकि शेष 30 हजार सिटी जाेन के हैं। इधर, काम की क्वालिटी औैर समयावधि का ध्यान रखने के लिए स्पेशल सीवर सेल का गठन किया गया है।

विज्ञान नगर में 6 किमी बिछेगी सीवर लाइन : शहरी जोन में 71 करोड़ की लागत से 54 किलोमीटर सीवर लाइन बिछाई जाएगी। इस जोन में 26,500 नए कनेक्शन दिए जाएंगे।
प्रमुख रूप से विज्ञान नगर में 6 किमी, अजय नगर में सतगुरू कॉलोनी के आसपास 5.5 किमी, भगवान गंज में 1 किमी, नारीशाला रोड पर 1.2 किमी, पहाड़गंज के पास रेलवे कॉलोनी के आसपास में 4.5 किमी, मदार रेलवे स्टेशन के पीछे 5 किमी, चंदरवरदाई नगर क्षेत्र में 8.5 किमी, भजनगंज 2.5 किमी, भोपो का बाडा व पुलिस लाइन में 2.2 किमी औैर जेपी नगर आउट फाल 5 किमी क्षेत्र में नई सीवर लाइन डाली जाएगी।

60 प्रतिशत सर्वे कार्य पूरा
शहरी जोन में 54 किलोमीटर सीवर लाइन डाली जाएगी। इस जोन में वर्तमान तक 35 किलोमीटर सर्वे का काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। सर्वे के अनुसार डिजाइन व ड्राइंग तैयार की जा रही है। डिजाइन का काम पूरा होने के बाद शेष रहे क्षेत्र में नई सीवर लाइन बिछाने का काम आरंभ किया जाएगा।

40000 कनेक्शन दिए जा चुके हैं, इतने ही और हाेंगे
सीवर सेल में शामिल एक्सईएन ओमप्रकाश साहू ने बताया कि सिटी औैर आनासागर जाेन दाेनाें जगह सीवर लाइन का कार्य चल रहा है। गुजरात की डीआरए फर्म दाेनाें जाेन में सीवर लाइन का कार्य कर रही है। 24 माह में यह कार्य पूर्ण हाेगा।

सिटी जाेन में 54 किलाेमीटर की सीवर लाइन डाले जाने का कार्य आरंभ हाे चुका है। इस काम पर निगरानी औैर माॅनिटरिंग के लिए स्पेशल सीवर सेल का गठन किया गया है। सीवर सेल चीफ इंजीनियर अनिल विजयवर्गीय के नेतृत्व में काम करेगी। इसमें 1 एक्सईएन, 2 एईएन औैर 4 जेईएन काे शामिल किया गया है। 24 माह में काम पूरा हाे, इस पर ध्यान दिया जा रहा है।
-डाॅ. खुशाल यादव, नगर निगम आयुक्त व एसीओ स्मार्ट सिटी

इस पर रहेगा विशेष फोकस

  • शहरी जोन में मिसिंग लिंक एवं लेफ्ट आउट एरिया पर विशेष फोकस रहेगा। पूर्व में एडीए द्वारा में जेपी नगर क्षेत्र में डाली गई सीवर लाइन को मदर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास छोड़ दिया गया था। जिसे जेपी नगर को कनेक्ट कर आदर्श नगर आउट फाल से जोड़ा जाएगा।
  • 4.5 किलोमीटर आउट फाल डालने से जेपी नगर, मदार स्टेशन का आसपास का क्षेत्र, कल्याणीपुरा, धोलाभाटा का ऊपरी क्षेत्र रेलवे लाइन से ऊपर वाले सभी क्षेत्र खानपुरा एसटीपी में जुड़ जाएंगे। जिससे मदार रेलवे स्टेशन के पास वाले नाले से लेकर आदर्शनगर रेलवे पुलिया तक के नाले में जाने वाला सीवर बंद होकर खानपुरा एसटीपी पर चला जाएगा।
