पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सर्दी के तेवर गर्म:अजमेर में शीतलहर ने ठिठुराया, बादलों व सूरज में चला लुकाछिपी का खेल

अजमेर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर सुबह नौ बजे तक बादल छाए रहने व शीतलहर के कारण ऐसे गिने चुने ही वाहन सड़कों पर नजर आए

कार्तिक माह में सर्दी के तेवर तीखे नजर आने लगे है। अजमेर में शीतलहर ने लोगों को ठिठुरा दिया है। सूरज के दर्शन नहीं हुए और सुबह नौ बजे तक बादल छाए रहे। सड़कों पर गिने चुने लोग व वाहन ही नजर आए। नौ बजे बाद हल्की धूप आने के बाद कुछ राहत महसूस हुई। लेकिन सूरज व बादलों में लुकाछिपी का खेल चलता रहा। मंगलवार रात से लेकर बुधवार सुबह तक बर्फीली हवाओं व कड़ाके की ठंड के कारण लोग परेशान रहे। सुबह सूरज के दर्शनों को लोग तरस गए। सुबह नौ बजे तक शीतलहर चलती रही। ऐसे में लोग घरों में ही दुबके रहे। सड़कों पर लोगों की आवाजाही भी कम ही रही। बाद में सूरज के दर्शन हुए तो सर्दी से कुछ राहत मिली। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में हल्की धुंध भी रही। सुबह के समय चाट पकोडी की दुकानों व चाय की थडियों पर लोग देखे गए। सर्दी से बचाव के जतन के लिए गर्म कपड़े पहने।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें