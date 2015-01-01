पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर के घसेटी बाजार में हुआ हादसा:कपडे की दुकान में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग, देर से पहुंची दमकल, लोगों ने जताया रोष

अजमेर21 मिनट पहले
कपड़े की दुकान में आग
  • क्षेत्रवासियों ने पानी डालकर आग को फैलने से रोका, लाखों का नुकसान

अजमेर के घसेटी बाजार स्थित एक कपड़े की दुकान में आग लग गई। आग का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है। क्षेत्रवासियों व मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने काफी मशक्कत कर आग को रोकने का प्रयास किया। बाद में दमकल पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाया। दमकल के देर से पहुंचने का आरोप लगाते हुए क्षेत्रवासियों ने विरोध भी जताया। आग से लाखों का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है।

आग बुझाते लोग।
आग बुझाते लोग।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार घसेटी बाजार स्थित मनमोहन अग्रवाल की दुकान में लोगों ने रात करीब आठ बजे धुंआ उठता देखा। धीरे धीरे धुआं बढने लगा तो लोग एकत्र हुए। पास ही पान की दुकान व नाई की दुकान वालों ने दमकल को सूचना दी। इस दौरान कोतवाली थाना पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई।

वहां मौजूद लोगों ने जब लपटे उठते हुए देखा तो पानी लाकर आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया। लोगो के प्रयास के कारण आग ज्यादा नहीं फैल सकी लेकिन दुकान में रखा कपडा जलकर राख हो गया। सूचना पर दमकल पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाया। लोगों ने दमकल पर देरी से पहुंचने का आरोप लगाते हुए रोष भी जताया।

कपड़े की दुकान में आग
कपड़े की दुकान में आग
