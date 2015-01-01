पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर प्रदेश कार्यालय में की सदस्यता ग्रहण:कांग्रेस छोड़ कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए श्रवण सिंह रावत

अजमेर33 मिनट पहले
श्रवण सिंह रावत ने जयपुर प्रदेश कार्यालय में की भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण
  • पहले भाजपा छोड़ कर कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए थे

अजमेर के कांग्रेस नेता श्रवण सिंह रावत ने जयपुर प्रदेश कार्यालय में भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। रावत पूर्व में भाजपा से जिला परिषद सदस्य रहे और बाद में भाजपा छोड़ कर कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ले ली थी, लेकिन अब फिर से कांग्रेस छोड़ कर भाजपा में आ गए है। रावत को भाजपा का दुपटृा ओढ़ा कर भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण करवाई गई। इस अवसर पर केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल, विधानसभा उप नेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ व पुष्कर विधायक सुरेश सिंह रावत मौजूद रहे।

जोशी भाजपा एडवोकेट कमेटी के संयोजक नियुक्त
भारतीय जनता पार्टी अजमेर देहात ने जिला परिषद के 32 वार्डो के लिए भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन के लिए विधि प्रकोष्ठ के वकीलों की कमेटी का गठन किया है। भाजपा मीडिया प्रभारी मोहित जैन ने बताया कि भाजपा के चुनाव संयोजक जीतमल प्रजापत ने अजमेर सैशन कोर्ट के वकील कृष्ण गोपाल जोशी को संयोजक नियुक्त किया है एवं समीर काले, महेन्द्र चौधरी, मनोज डिडवानिया, मनोज टांक, ललित मेहरा, चिराग मुदगल आदि वकीलों की टीम भाजपा के जिला परिषद सदस्य के उम्मीदवारों के नांमाकन संबंधित कार्य देखेगी।

