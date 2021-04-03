पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलने से पहले विराेध:चरागाह भूमि पर बूचड़खाना नहीं खुलें, ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर को सौंपा ज्ञापन

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
अजमेर कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर विरोध प्रकट करते ग्रामीण - Dainik Bhaskar
अजमेर कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर विरोध प्रकट करते ग्रामीण

ब्यावर के निकट बायला ग्राम में प्रस्तावित बूचड़खाने को लेकर विरोध शुरू हो गया है। ग्रामीणों ने अजमेर पहुंचकर जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा और चरागाह भूमि पर बूचड़खाना खोलने के आदेश को निरस्त करने की मांग की।

ग्राम पंचायत मालपुरा की ग्राम सुधार समिति बायला के शिष्टमंडल ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर बताया कि ग्राम बायला एक आदर्श ग्राम है, जिसमें सभी प्रकार की सुख सुविधाएं है। यहां पर सभी धर्मों के लोग रहते है और पता चला है कि यहां पर बूचड़खाना खोला जा रहा है। इससे ग्रामीणों में रोष है। ऐसे में इस आदेश को निरस्त कराया जाए। अन्यथा ग्रामीणों को मजबूर होकर आन्दोलन करना पडे़गा।

ज्ञापन में बताया कि चरागाह भूमि पर पशु चरते है और यहां की चार बीघा जमीन पर बूलड़खाना खोला जा रहा है, जो नियम विरूद्ध है। इससे हमारे ग्रामीण परिवेश पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ेगा। गांव में बाबा रामदेव जी महाराज का गन्दिर, गण्डी वाला बाबा तथा अन्य माताजी व भैरूजी के स्थान है एवं धर्मतलाई भी स्थित है, जो पानी पीने के लिए काम आती है, जिनके आस पास इस प्रकार के बुचड़खाने का निर्माण किया जाता है, तो धार्मिक व सामाजिक प्रतिष्ठा पर आघात होगा।

ग्रामीणों ने यह भी कहा कि नगर परिषद को अगर बूचड़खाना खोलना है तो अपनी नगर निकाय सीमा में खोले, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में आकर ऐसा करना सही नहीं है। अगर इस पर कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो मजबूर होकर ग्रामीणों को आन्दोलन करना पडे़गा, जिसकी समस्त जिम्मेदारी प्रशासन की होगी।

