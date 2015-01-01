पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पायलट प्राेजेक्ट:माेबाइल से जुड़ेंगे स्मार्ट बिजली मीटर,एमडी ने पुष्कर से की पायलट प्राेजेक्ट की शुरुआत, मीटरों से छेड़छाड़ भी रुकेगी

अजमेर7 मिनट पहले
एमडी ने पुष्कर में स्मार्ट मीटर लगाकर डिस्कॉम का प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया।

डिस्काॅम के पायलट प्राेजेक्ट के तहत स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने का काम शुरू हाे गया है। पुष्कर में पहला स्मार्ट मीटर लगाकर इस प्राेजेक्ट की शुरुआत की गई है। स्मार्ट मीटर लगने के बाद उपभाेक्ता के माेबाइल पर सारी जानकारी उपलब्ध हाे जाएगी कि उसके घर में कितनी बिजली की खपत हुई है। एमडी वीएस भाटी ने साेमवार काे पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत तीर्थ नगरी पुष्कर में स्मार्ट मीटर लगा कर इसकी शुरूआत की है।

खास बात यह है कि यह मीटर माेबाइल की तरह ही प्री पेड और पाेस्ट पेड की तरह उपयाेग किए जा सकेंगे। इसका सबसे बड़ा फायदा यह हाेगा कि बिजली चाेरी करने वाले इस मीटर से न ताे छेड़छाड़ कर सकेंगे ओर न ही किसी अन्य तरीके से बिजली चाेरी कर पाएंगे। बिजली चोरी या मीटर से छेड़छाड़ करने पर डिस्कॉम की ओर से बिजली का कनेक्शन ऑनलाइन ही काट दिया जाएगा।

एमडी वीएस भाटी ने बताया कि स्मार्ट मीटर लगने से बिजली की छीजत में कमी आएगी और साथ ही डिस्कॉम के राजस्व में भी इजाफा होगा। अजमेर डिस्कॉम के एमडी वीएस भाटी के मुताबिक स्मार्ट मीटर लगने से निगम और उपभाेक्ता दोनों को ही फायदा होगा। इसमे मीटर रीडर को रीडिंग लेने घर-घर नही जाना पड़ेगा।

यदि किसी उपभाेक्ता के घर की बिजली बंद हुए ताे इसकी जानकारी देने के लिए न फाेन करना पड़ेगा न कहीं शिकायत दर्ज करानी हाेगी। इसके साथ ही इसकी जानकारी ऑनलाइन मिल जाएगी। इस मीटर में ऑनलाइन तरीके से लोड को घटाया और बढ़ाया जा सकेगा।

अब कहीं से भी बिजली की खपत पर रख सकेंगे नजर
एमडी वीएस भाटी ने बताया कि स्मार्ट मीटर की खासियत यह है कि इसे लगाने के बाद इसमें लगी सिम की मदद से उपभोक्ता कभी भी और कहीं से भी अपने मोबाइल के जरिए बिजली खपत देख सकता है। साथ ही बिजली का बिल भी डाउनलोड कर सकता है। भाटी ने बताया कि स्मार्ट मीटर लगने के बाद अगर इसके परिणाम सकारात्मक आते हैं तो डिस्कॉम के क्षेत्राधीन अन्य जिलों के उपखंडाें में भी इसे लगाने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। इस दाैरान निदेशक वित्त एसएम माथुर, सचिव प्रशासन एनएल राठी और डिस्कॉम के अन्य अधिकारी और कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

