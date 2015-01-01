पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर के तोपदडा क्षेत्र की फैक्ट्री सीज:गंदगी के बीच बनाई जा रही थी सोहन पपड़ी, भारी मात्रा में खराब माल मिला

अजमेर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फैक्ट्री में मिला खराब माल
  • छह घरेलु रसोई गैस सिलेंडर जब्त, फैक्ट्री में मिला खराब माल, मालिक नहीं आया, नोटिस चस्पा किया

अजमेर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत तोपदडा क्षेत्र की एक फैक्ट्री में दबिश दी गई। वहां पर बिना साफ सफाई का इंतजाम किए गंदगी के बीच सोहन पपड़ी का बनाई जा रही थी। मौके पर कोई कर्मचारी या श्रमिक नहीं मिला। मालिक को दूरभाष पर सूचना देकर बुलाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वह नहीं आया। यहां पर भारी मात्रा में खराब माल भी मिला। सोहन पपड़ी निर्माण के लिए छह रसोई गैस सिलेंडर भी मौके पर मिले, जिसे जब्त कर लिया गया। साथ ही फैक्ट्री को सीज कर नोटिस चस्पा कर दिया गया है।

यह माल किया जा रहा तैयार
यह माल किया जा रहा तैयार

ऐसे चला पता
खाद्य निरीक्षक रमेशचन्द सैनी ने बताया कि तोपदडा क्षेत्र में अभियान के तहत मिठाइयों की दुकान की जांच की जा रही थी तो वहां पर आनन्द सोहन पपड़ी के पैकेट मिले जिस पर पैकिंग डेट आदि जानकारी अंकित नहीं थी। इस पर दुकान मालिक से पूछताछ की तो बताया कि क्षेत्र के धोबीघाट के पास एक फैक्ट्री है, जहां पर इसका उत्पादन हो रहा है।

ऐसे तैयार किया जा रहा माल
ऐसे तैयार किया जा रहा माल

दबिश दी तो कोई नहीं मिला
सैनी ने बतासा कि इसके बाद पुलिस के साथ टीम यहां पहुंची तो देखा कि यहां पर कोई नहीं था लेकिन तीन कमरे बने हुए है और माल का भारी मात्रा में स्टॉक भी मिला। चहुंओर गंदगी का आलम था। बाहर बरामदों में सोहन पपडी का निर्माण किया जा रहा था। जहां पर मशीन, कडाव सहित अन्य सामान थे। ऐसा लगता था कि टीम के आने की भनक लगने पर सब चले गए। यहां पर एक तरफ भारी मात्रा में खराब माल भी था। छह घरेलु रसोई गैस सिलेंडर का व्यवसायिक उपयोग करते भी पाया गया।

फैक्ट्री पर लगा बोर्ड
फैक्ट्री पर लगा बोर्ड

नहीं आया मालिक, फैक्ट्री सीज
सैनी ने बताया कि मालिक का पता किया और पता चला कि राजेन्द्र गहलोत इसका मालिक है। इस पर उसे दूरभाष से सूचना भी दी लेकिन वह नहीं आया। न ही इस दौरान कोई मजदूर या श्रमिक यहां पर आया। ऐसे में कोई पूछताछ नहीं हो सकी। ऐसे में घरेलु रसोई गैस सिलेंडर जब्त करते हुए तीन कमरों व मेन गेट को सीज कर नोटिस चस्पा कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरुझानों में NDA 128 सीटों के साथ बहुमत के पार, पर राजद बोला- महागठबंधन की सरकार तय है - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें