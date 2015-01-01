पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना कराने के लिए दरगाह इलाके में पहुंचे एसपी

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देहली गेट पर बिना मार्क्स लगाए घूम रहे दो युवकों को टोका तो पुलिस के साथ धक्का-मुक्की करने लगे। दोनों युवकों को गंज थाने ले गई पुलिस।

गुजराती जायरीनों की दरगाह इलाके में आवक बढ़ने के कारण दुकानदार और आमजन काेराेना गाइडलाइन की अनदेखी कर रहे हैं। इलाके में तैनात पुलिस कर्मियाें की भी लाेग परवाह नहीं कर रहे। अाखिरकार मंगलवार शाम काे एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप खुद दल के साथ दरगाह इलाके में पहुंचे और पैदल मार्च कर दुकानदार, हाेटल गेस्ट हाउस संचालक और ऐमजन काे काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना करने की समझाइश की। माैके पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मियाें काे भी एसपी ने फटकार लगाते हुए निर्देश दिए कि मास्क और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का उल्लंघन करने वालाें पर सख्ती करें और कानूनी कार्रवाई अमल में लाएं।

देहली गेट इलाके में एसपी ने एक गेस्ट हाउस काे भी चेक किया। उन्हाेंने देहली गेट से दरगाह तक पैदल मार्च किया। इस दौरान दुकानदारों व राहगीरों से मास्क पहनने के लिए समझाइश की। एसपी के आदेश से पुलिस कर्मियाें ने बिना मास्क पहने दुकानदाराें और खरीदाराें का चालान किया। इसके बाद एसपी दल के साथ पुष्कर पहुंचे और वहां भी बाजार में पैदल मार्च कर लाेगाें काे काेराेना नियमाें की पालना का संदेश दिया। मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले 80 लाेगाें के काटे चालान दरगाह थाना प्रभारी रमेन्द्र सिंह हाड़ा के अनुसार मास्क नहीं पहनने और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का उल्लंघन करने वाले 80 लाेगाें के चालान काटे गए हैं। इनमें दुकानदार भी शामिल हैं।एसपी ने की अपील खुद बचें, दूसराें काे भी बचाएंपुलिस अधीक्षक ने दुकानदारों और जायरीनों से अपील की है कि हर एक नागरिक की जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वह खुद भी सतर्क रहे एवं दूसरों को भी सुरक्षित करें।

हर एक नागरिक के हाथ में खुद की सुरक्षा एवं दूसरों की सुरक्षा है। ऐसे में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना तथा मास्क का उपयोग करते हुए कोरोना के बढ़ रहे संक्रमण पर अंकुश लगाने का मिलकर प्रयास करें। उन्होंने अपील की कि सामाजिक स्थानों पर अनावश्यक भीड़ न करें। व्यापारी वर्ग अपने प्रतिष्ठानों पर मास्क एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना सुनिश्चित कराएं। बिना मास्क किसी काे भी दुकान में प्रवेश नहीं दें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें