पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काेराेना गाइडलाइन:दीपावली पर यातायात के विशेष इंतजाम,एसपी ने आमजन से की काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना करने की अपील

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में दीपावली के माैके पर जिला पुलिस ने यातायात औैर सुरक्षा की विशेष व्यवस्था की है। भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकाें में पुलिस जाप्ता तैनात हाेगा। एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप के अनुसार त्याैहार के माैके पर भीड़ के मद्देनजर 14 नवंबर काे शाम चार बजे से रात 12 बजे तक मदारगेट, नला बाजार, दरगाह बाजार, नया बाजार, चुड़ी बाजार, केसरगंज इलाके में सभी वाहनाें के आवागमन पर राेक रहेगी। उन्हाेंने आमजन से काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना करने की अपील की है। सभी थाना प्रभारियाें काे निर्देशित किया है कि गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने वालाें पर कार्रवाई करें।

शहर में यह रहेगी पार्किंग व्यवस्था

जयपुर राेड, लाेहागल राेड की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन सूचना केन्द्र पर पार्क हाे सकते हैं। रामनगर, आनासागर चाैकी, रीजनल कालेज, पुष्कर राेड की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन रामप्रसाद घाट पर, वैशाली नगर, शास्त्री नगर औैर अस्पताल राेड से आने वाले वाहन प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड पर, कुंदन नगर, कचहरी राेड औैर जयपुर राेड की ओर से आने वाले वाहन इंडिया माेटर्स चाैराहे पर, नसीराबाद राेड, श्रीनगर राेड, राजा साइकिल चाैराहे की ओर से आने वाले वाहन इंदिरा गांधी स्मारक पार्किंग पर, अलवर गेट, बाबू मोहल्ला, केसरगंज की ओर से आने वाले वाहन जीसीए चाैराहे पर पार्क किए जा सकेंगे। इसके अलावा अजय नगर, भगवान गंज की ओर से आने वाले वाहन आशागंज गाैशाला पर और पहाड़गंज, नवाब का बेड़ा औैर हरिजन बस्ती की ओर से आने वाले वाहन ट्रांबे स्टेशन पर पार्क किए जा सकते हैं।

शहर में प्रवेश नहीं करने वाले वाहनाें के लिए व्यवस्था
नसीराबाद, ब्यावर राेड की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन सीआरपीएफ ब्रिज से हाेते हुए सेशन काेर्ट तिराहे से जयपुर राेड पर जा सकते हैं। पुष्कर राेड से आने वाले वाहन रीजनल कालेज से वैशाली नगर हाेते हुए जवाहर रंगमंच, सावित्री तिराहा हाेते हुए राेडवेज बस स्टैंड पर जा सकते हैं।आगरा गेट चाैराहे से ऑटाे रिक्शा औैर अन्य वाहनाें पर राेक|आगरा गेट चाैराहे से गणेश मंदिर, काेतवाली गेट, गाेल प्याऊ, चूड़ी बाजार से पुरानी मंडी इलाके में ऑटाे रिक्शा के आवागमन पर पूरी तरह से राेक रहेगी।पुलिस है मुस्तैद | एसपी ने बताया कि त्योहार पर बाजारों में भीड़ वाले स्थानाें पर अपराधी सक्रिय हो जाते हैं, जिन पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए पुलिस का अतिरिक्त जाब्ता बाजारों में तैनात किया गया है। संदिग्ध व्यक्ति की गहनता से जांच करने के निर्देश अधिकारियाें काे दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि खास तौर पर मदार गेट, पडाव, केसरगंज, नया बाजार, वैशाली नगर, रामगंज, नगरा, आदर्श नगर आदि भीड़ वाले बाजारों में लगातार पुलिस गश्त कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें