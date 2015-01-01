पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पोक्सो एक्ट:छह साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म करने वाले को विशेष अदालत ने 20 साल कैद

अजमेर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छह साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म करने वाले पुलिस थाना किशनगढ़ निवासी धनकड़ पुत्र पूरण रेगर को पोक्सो मामलों की विशेष अदालत ने बीस साल कारावास से दंडित किया है। न्यायाधीश आरएल मूंड ने धनकड़ को आईपीसी और पोक्सो की अलग अलग धाराओं में दोषी ठहराते हुए 30 हजार रुपए जुर्माना भी किया है।

पोक्सो मामलों की विशेष अदालत के विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक रुपेंद्र परिहार ने बताया कि पीड़िता के पिता ने 18 दिसंबर 2018 को किशनगढ़ थाना में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई थी। शिकायतकर्ता का कहना था कि उसका पड़ोसी धनकड़ उसकी छह साल की बेटी और नाबालिग बेटे को जंगल में ले गया। वहां उसने बेटे को 40 रुपए देकर चीज लाने के लिए दुकान पर भेज दिया।

बच्चा जब दुकान से चीज लेकर वापस जंगल में गया तो अपनी बहन को रोते हुए पाया। वह उसे लेकर घर आ गया और अपने पिता को पूरी घटना बताई। प्रथमदृष्टया ही बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की बात सामने आ गई और आरोपी की खोजबीन की लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। पुलिस ने शिकायत दर्ज कर मुल्जिम को खोज निकाला और उसे गिरफ्तार कर मेडिकल जांच करवाई गई।

पुलिस ने बच्ची के मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष धारा 164 के तहत बयान दर्ज करवाए। बच्ची ने आरोपी द्वारा किए गए दुष्कर्म के बारे में बताया। पुलिस ने धनकड़ के खिलाफ चार्जशीट अदालत में पेश कर दी जिस पर विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक रुपेंद्र परिहार ने अभियोजन की ओर से 9 गवाहों के बयान कराने के साथ ही 17 दस्तावेज प्रदर्शित करवाए जिसके आधार पर अदालत ने धनकड़ को दुष्कर्म का दोषी मानते हुए सजा सुनाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें