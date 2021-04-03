पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवारा जानवर के घुसने की घटना:दरगाह में आवारा जानवर घुसा, खादिमों और जायरीन में रोष, विरोध में नारेबाजी

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
दरगाह परिसर में अवारा जानवर घुसने पर रोष व प्रदर्शन करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
दरगाह परिसर में अवारा जानवर घुसने पर रोष व प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
  • काऊ कैचर सड़क के नीचे दबे, दरगाह के गेटों पर कार्मिक भी नहीं

महान सूफी संत हजरत ख्वाजा मोइनुद्दीन हसन चिश्ती की दरगाह में गुरुवार दोपहर एक आवारा जानवर के घुसने से हंगामा खड़ा हो गया। घटना दोपहर 3.30 बजे बाद की है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक दरगाह के गेट नंबर 3 यानी लंगर खाना गेट से यह आवारा जानवर परिसर में घुसा और अकबरी मस्जिद की सीढ़ियां चढ़कर दालान तक पहुंच गया। दरगाह कमेटी के स्टाफ सलीम और शराफत आदि ने जानवर पर गिरकर उसे दबोच लिया। बाद में पशु को पकड़ कर खुद की गाड़ी पर बैठा कर नगर निगम के गंज स्थित कार्यालय में छोड़ा।

निजाम गेट से भी घुसने की काेशिश
प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक पहले इस आवारा पशु ने दरगाह के निजाम गेट से परिसर में घुसने की कोशिश की, लेकिन यहां पर लोगों की भीड़ होने पर यहां से निकल गया। इसके बाद ये भागता हुआ दरगाह के दो नंबर गेट यानी बाबुल शरीफ की तरफ भागा। वहां भी लोगों ने भगा दिया। जानवर अचानक आ जाने से यहां पर मौजूद लोग भी उसको भगाने लगे। लंगर खाना गेट में घुस गया तथा इधर-उधर भागने लगा। दरगाह और मस्जिद परिसर की कराई सफाई मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए दरगाह कमेटी ने दरगाह परिसर और मस्जिद परिसर की धुलाई कराई और सफाई कराई।

दरगाह परिसर में आवारा जानवर के घुसने की घटना से नाराज खादिम यूथ कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष सैयद यासिर चिश्ती की अगुवाई में गुरुवार को धरने पर बैठ गए। चिश्ती ने कहा कि यह उनकी आस्था से खिलवाड़ है और इस मामले में दोषी दरगाह कमेटी के खिलाफ प्रशासन मुकदमा दर्ज करे। दोषी कार्मिक बर्खास्त हों।

खादिमों ने दरगाह कमेटी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की। धरने में वार्ड नंबर 12 और 13 के पार्षद भी शामिल थे। कांग्रेस नेता सैयद गुलाम मुस्तफा चिश्ती भी मौके पर मौजूद थे। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए तहसीलदार अजमेर, दरगाह पुलिस थाना प्रभारी बलबीर सिंह और सहायक नाजिम शादाब आदि भी पहुंचे। चिश्ती ने कहा कि दरगाह कमेटी ने सरफराज के खिलाफ ही एक्शन ले लिया जबकि उसने परिसर में घुसे जानवर को पकड़ा था। अंजुमन सदस्य सैयद मुनव्वर चिश्ती ने कहा कि यह घटना लापरवाही के कारण हुई। दोषी कार्मिक को सजा दी जानी चाहिए।

सड़क के नीचे दब गए हैं काऊ कैचर
दरगाह के निजाम गेट और लंगर खाना गली स्थित दरगाह के गेटों के बाहर आवारा जानवरों को रोकने के लिए लगाए गए काऊ कैचर समय-समय सड़क बनने के कारण सड़क के नीचे दब गए हैं। अब जानवर बिना किसी रोक-टोक के अंदर प्रवेश कर सकता है। दरगाह में 2018 और 2019 में भी आवारा जानवर घुसने की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं।

अंजुमनों के चपरासी लगें गेटों पर
खादिम सैयद कुतुबुद्दीन सखी ने कहा कि दरगाह के गेटों पर अंजुमन सैयद जादगान और शेखजादगान के चपरासी लगाएं।

मौके पर कमेटी का कोई स्टाफ नहीं था
पुलिस का कहना है कि लंगर खाना गेट में एंट्रेंस पर कोई चपरासी मौजूद नहीं था।

