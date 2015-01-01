पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर नगर निगम की पहल:मिटृी के कुल्हड़ में बेचनी होगी चाय, नहीं तो सोमवार से कार्रवाई

अजमेर15 मिनट पहले
चाय की दुकानों व थडियों के मालिकों के साथ बैठक
  • चाय की दुकानों व थडियों के मालिकों के साथ बैठक कर की समझाइश

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण सर्वे में अच्छी रैकिंग के लिए नगर निगम ने एक नई पहल की है। अजमेर शहर में आने वाले दिनों में मिटृी के कुल्हड़ में ही चाय मिलेगी। इसके लिए चाय की दुकानों व थडियों के मालिकों के साथ बैठक कर समझाइश की गई तथा सोमवार से कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी दी है।

नगर निगम के उपायुक्त गजेन्द्र रलावता ने बताया कि अगले माह दिसम्बर व जनवरी में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण टीम आना प्रस्तावित है और ऐसे में शहर को अच्छी रैकिंग मिले, इसके ​लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे है। सरकार भी चाहती है कि पर्यावरण सुधार के प्लास्टिक को उपयोग में नहीं लिया जाए। इसके लिए सभी चाय की दुकानों व थडियों के मालिकों को बुलाकर समझाइश की गई है कि वे चाय मिटृी के कुल्हड़ में ही बेचे और इसके लिए दो तीन दिन उनको दिए गए है। अगर सोमवार से वे ऐसा नहीं करते और किसी के यहां मिटृी के कुल्हड़ के बजाय प्लास्टिक के कप मिलेंगे तो सामान जब्त करने के साथ चालान करने व अन्य कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बैठक में शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों से करीब पचास मालिकों ने भाग लिया।

