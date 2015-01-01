पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:मतदान से एक दिन पहले अपने बूथ के लिए रवाना होंगी टीम,पाॅलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में दिया जाएगा द्वितीय व अंतिम चरण का प्रशिक्षण

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति

जिला निर्वाचन विभाग ने जिले में चार चरणों में होने वाले पंचायतराज चुनाव की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। मतदान दलों को मतदान से एक दिन पहले द्वितीय व अंतिम प्रशिक्षण देकर अपने बूथाें के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा। पहले चरण में 23 नवंबर को केकड़ी, सरवाड़, सावर और भिनाय पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में चुनाव होंगे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने कहा कि पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनावाें के तहत जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के निर्वाचन के लिए मतदान दलों को द्वितीय प्रशिक्षण 22, 26, 30 नवंबर और 4 दिसंबर की सुबह 9 बजे से राजकीय पाॅलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में दिया जाएगा।

प्रशिक्षण के बाद सभी मतदाता दल मतदान सामग्री लेकर संबंधित पंचायत समिति की ग्राम पंचायत के मतदान केन्द्रों के लिए जाएंगे। व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने के लिए नगर निगम आयुक्त डॉ. खुशाल यादव काे प्रभारी और उपायुक्त देविका तोमर काे बनाया गया है।मतदान दलों को वाहन आवंटन, रूट चार्ट, पीओएल के कूपन, वाहन की लॉगशीट वितरण के लिए वाहन पार्किंग स्थल के पास ही टेंट लगाकर व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

मतदान दलों की रवानगी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सिविल ब्लॉक के पास वाले मुख्य द्वार पर चैक पोस्ट प्रभारी अधिकारी रूट चार्ट व चैक पोस्ट स्थापित की जोाएगी। जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट के बैठने की व्यवस्था राजकीय पोलीटेक्निक कॉलेज के ग्राउंड में संबंधित पंचायत समिति के टेंट में रहेगी। इनकी उपस्थिति संबंधित पंचायत समिति के तहसीलदार द्वारा सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।

