पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आपातकालीन यूनिट:अस्पताल प्रशासन की दस दिन बाद खुली नींद ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर के लगाए 68 नए पाॅइंट

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जवाहरलाल नेहरू अस्पताल में रविवार को तैयार हो रहा नया ऑक्सीजन गैस प्लांट।
  • भास्कर ने उठाया था मामला, वेंटिलेटर पर पूरी तरह से ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई पहुंच ही नहीं पाती थी, अब अलग लाइन से होगी सप्लाई, नई व्यवस्था से मरीजों को मिलेगी राहत

मनीष सिंह चाैहान| जेएलएनजवाहरलाल नेहरू अस्पताल में भर्ती हाेने वाले सामान्य मरीजाें सहित काेविड संक्रमित मरीजाें के लिए खुशखबर है। अब ऑक्सीजन के लिए उन्हें परेशान नहीं हाेना पड़ेगा। देरी से ही सही आखिर अस्पताल प्रशासन ने ऑक्सीजन लाइन काे लेकर लगातार मिल रही शिकायताें के बाद साेमवार काे बड़ा कदम उठाया। अस्पताल प्रशासन एक पूरा नया गैस प्लांट बनवाने जा रहा है।

यह गैस प्लांट आपातकालीन यूनिट के निकट स्थित न्यूराे वार्ड के आउटडाेर में तैयार करवाया जा रहा है। इस प्लांट में 68 ऑक्सीजन सिलेडर लगाए जाएंगे। पुराने गैस प्लांट में 16 सिलेंडर की क्षमता है। यह प्लांट तैयार हाेने के बाद जेएलएन में एक साथ 320 पलंग पर 84 गैस सिलेंडर से सप्लाई हाेगी। अभी ट्राेमा, आपातकालीन यूनिट, न्यूराे वार्ड काे जाेड़ा जा रहा है। यहां से निकल रही दूसरी लाइन से भी इनमें कनेक्शन किया जाएगा ताकि सप्लाई में परेशानी नहीं हाे।
अभी एक लाइन पर अस्पताल का भार
जेएलएन अस्पताल में 320 पलंगाें वाले काेविड-19 वार्ड तक ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई हर एक पलंग पर भर्ती मरीज तक पहुंचाने का दबाव एक पाइप लाइन पर है। पुराने ऑक्सीजन प्लांट से 16 सिलेंडराें से निकलने वाली ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई एक पाइप से अलग अलग वार्डाें में जा रही है। नई लाइन बिछाने का काम जाेर शाेर से चल रहा है। अगले सप्ताह तक यह काम पूरा हाे जाने के बाद इसे शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

ना कांच के गेट हटाए ना खिड़कियां
आपातकालीन यूनिट से सटकर न्यूराे के आउटडाेर वाले हाॅल का चयन नए गैस प्लांट के िलए किया गया है। इस प्लांट काे बनाने से पहले वहां लगे कांच के गेट व खिड़कियाें काे खाेला तक नहीं गया। गेट व खिड़कियाें से सटाकर पाॅइंट बना दिए गए। ऐसे में भारी भरकम सिलेंडर काे लगाने व खाेलने के दाैरान ही कांच बिखर जाएंगे।
30 मिनिट में खाली हाे रहे हैं 30 सिलेंडर
सभी वार्डाें काे सेंट्रल लाइन से जाेड़े जाने के कारण सिलेंडर की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। पहले हर 30 मिनिट के अंतराल में 18 सिलेंडर खाली हाे रहे थे, लेकिन मरीज बढ़ने के बाद यह संख्या 25 से 30 हाे गई है। हर दाे घंटे में एक 55 सिलेंडर वाला ट्रक अस्पताल में सप्लाई के लिए अा रहा है। बड़े सिलेंडर में 7 हजार लीटर ओर छाेटे में डेढ़ हजार लीटर करीब ऑक्सीजन अाती है।
सीधे कैसे आएगा ट्रक
अभी तक सिलेंडर का प्लांट पीछे हाेने से ट्रक आने से किसी काे परेशानी नहीं हाेती थी लेकिन आपातकालीन यूनिट के सामने ट्रक कैसे आएगा इसे लेकर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। यहीं पर एम्बुलेंस व चिकित्सकाें की गाड़ियां सहित पार्किंग स्टैंड है। ऐसे में सिलेंडर लाने ले जाने वाले मार्ग के लिए भी एक विकल्प तलाशना हाेगा।
भास्कर ने उठाया था मामला
जेएलएन अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की सप्लाई काे लेकर बरती गई ढिलाई के मामले काे लेकर दैनिक भास्कर ने 29 अक्टूबर के अंक में ... ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर पर टक्ग नहीं, स्टाफ काे पता नहीं... किसमें कितनी अाॅक्सीजन, एक ही लाइन से 320 पलंग तक सप्लाई... शीर्षक से समाचार प्रकाशित कर इस मामले काे उठाया था। समाचार के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने भी इस मामले में व्यवस्था सुधारने के निर्देश दिए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें