स्मार्ट सिटी:जयपुर रोड पर पाइप लाइन शिफ्टिंग के लिए इसी माह होगा 4.3 करोड़ का टेंडर

अजमेर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीईओ और एसीईओ ने किया स्मार्ट सिटी कार्यों का निरीक्षण, बैठक में कामकाज की समीक्षा

अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के शहर में चल रहे विभिन्न प्रोजेक्ट्स का बुधवार को जिला कलेक्टर एवं स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को कार्य में और गति लाने के लिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्हाेंने कहा कि जयपुर रोड पाइप लाइन शिफ्टिंग के लिए इसी माह 4.3 करोड़ रुपए की निविदा जारी हाेगी। शेष प्राेजेक्ट्स के वर्कऑर्डर भी दिसंबर में : एसीईओ डाॅ. खुशाल यादव ने स्मार्ट सिटी के समस्त कार्यों पर विस्तार से चर्चा करते हुए मुख्य कार्य प्रमुख रूप से जेएलएन मेडिसन ब्लॉक, पीडियाट्रिक ब्लॉक और कलेक्ट्रेट भवन आदि के कार्यों में गति लाने के निर्देश दिए। स्मार्ट सिटी को आवंटित राशि में से अधिकांश कार्यों के कार्यादेश जारी किए जा चुके हैं, शेष कार्यों की निविदा दिसंबर माह में जारी कर दी जाएगी।

काम की क्वालिटी और रफ्तार पर खास ताैर पर दें ध्यान

1. एलीवेटेड रोड का निरीक्षण के दौरान कार्य की प्रगति पर संतोष प्रकट करते हुए अफसराें ने उक्त गति को भविष्य में बनाए रखने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही पुष्कर रोड पर चल रहे सीवरेज कार्य का जायजा लिया। कार्य के दौरान समस्त सुरक्षा उपयों को काम में लाने के लिए निर्देशित किया।
2. स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत 40 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाली पांच प्रमुख सड़कों के कार्य से पहले सभी प्रकार के खुदाई कार्य जैसे सीवर लाइन, गैस पाइप लाइन और बिजली के पोल आदि को पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। आनासागर सर्क्यूलर रोड पर सड़क निर्माण से पहले एसटीपी के निकट आरसीसी वॉल के निर्माण को देखा।
3. बांडी नदी पर बनने वाले पाथ वे के कार्य को भी देखा। उल्लेखनीय है बांडी नदी के किनारे-किनारे वॉक वे का निर्माण कार्य आरंभ हो गया है। पाथ वे निर्माण से पहले झाड़ियों को हटाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। उक्त कार्य को तीन माह में मूर्त रूप देने के निर्देश भी दिए।
4. माहेश्वरी पब्लिक स्कूल के सामने बनने वाले पाथ वे निर्माण का कार्य आरंभ किया जा चुका है। शास्त्री नगर पशु चिकित्सालय का निरीक्षण किया और जयपुर रोड 6 लेन कार्य को भी देखा। निरीक्षण के दाैरान कार्य में गति लाने के निर्देश दिए।

नए साल में स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ की प्लानिंग तैयार
निरीक्षण के बाद कलेक्ट्रेट के सभागार में सीईओ व एसीईओ व एसीईओ डाॅ. खुशाल यादव ने अफसराें के साथ समीक्षात्मक बैठक नए साल में स्मार्ट सिटी के दाैरान हाेने वाले सीईओ की रणनीति तैयार की। उन्हाेंने बैठक में आरएसआरडीसी के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर को एलीवेटेड रोड निर्माण के दौरान उपयोग में आने वाली स्टील गार्डर व आरसीसी के लिए सरिया आदि की उपलब्धता को कार्य के अनुसार सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं पीएचईडी के अधीक्षण अभियंता ने बताया कि जयपुर रोड पर पाइप लाइन शिफ्टिंग के टैंडर डॉक्यूमेंट जयपुर कार्यालय द्वारा अनुमोदित कर दिया गया है। इसी सप्ताह 4.3.करोड़ के टैंडर प्रकाशित कर दिए जाएंगे। महाराणा प्रताप नगर में पाइप लाइन शिफ्टिंग की निविदा पत्र का अनुमोदन इसी सप्ताह होने की उम्मीद है।

