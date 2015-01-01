पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Terrorism Of Monkeys In Dhalebhata, Team Employee Caught Chewing Finger, Corporation's Team Will Now Take Charge Of Forest Department

बंदरों का आतंक:धाेलाभाटा में बंदरों का आतंक, पकड़ने गई टीम के कर्मचारी की अंगुली चबाई,निगम की टीम अब वन विभाग का लेगी सहयाेग

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
धाेलाभाटा कृष्णा काॅलाेनी में बंदराें के आतंक की सूचना के बाद पहुंची नगर निगम की टीम पर बंदराें की टाेली ने हमला कर दिया। हमले में एक कार्मिक की अंगुली ही बंदर चबा गया। वहां माैजूद लाेगाें ने बड़ी मुश्किल से बंदर से छुटकारा पाया। नगर निगम की टीम बंदराें काे पकड़ने के लिए अब वन विभाग का सहयाेग लेगी।नगर निगम के उपायुक्त गजेंद्र सिंह रलावता ने बताया कि कुछ दिनाें से कृष्णा काॅलाेनी से लगातार शिकायत मिल रही थी कि वहां बंदर लाेगाें काे जख्मी करने के साथ हमला कर रहे हैं। सूचना के बाद निगम के अधिकारी व ठेकेदार की टीम माैके पर पहुंची।

बंदर काे पकड़ने के लिए ठेकेदार के कार्मिक जाॅनी ने जैसे ही बंदर काे कुछ खाने के लिए देने का प्रयास किया इसी दाैरान बंदर ने झपटटा मारते हुए उसके हाथ की अंगुली ही चबा डाली। बंदर ने अंगुली का मांस तक गायब कर दिया। अचानक हुए हमले में लाेग भयभीत हाे गए। जैसे तैसे कार्मिक काे बंदर के चंगुल से बचाया गया। लेकिन तब तक वह लहूलुहान हाे चुका था।

