अजमेर की सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस तलाश मेंं जुटी:कोविड सेन्टर में उपचाररत आरोपी खिड़की तोड़कर हुआ फरार

अजमेर21 मिनट पहले
आरोपी सांवरलाल भील, जो हुआ फरार
  • नाबालिग का अपहरण कर दुराचार करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया था

नाबालिग का अपहरण कर दुराचार करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया आरोपी अजमेर के कायड स्थित कोविड सेन्टर की खिड़की तोड़कर सोमवार को फरार हो गया। अजमेर की सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में जुट गई है।

सिविल लाइन थाना प्रभारी अरविन्दसिंह चारण ने बताया कि राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय राममालिया (भिनाय) के पास रहने वाला आरोपी सांवरलाल भील (23) कोविड सेंटर कायड़ में न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में था, जो सोमवार सुबह खिड़की तोड़कर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

करीब दस दिन पहले ही किया गिरफ्तार
आरोपी सांवरलाल को करीब दस दिन पहले ही सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था। आरोपी के खिलाफ 7 नवम्बर 2019 को नाबालिग के परिजनों ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी कि उनकी पुत्री को आरोपी अपहरण कर ले गया। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू की और नाबालिग पुत्री को बरामद कर लिया लेकिन आरोपी फरार हो गया। मुकदमा दर्ज होने के करीब एक साल बाद दस दिन पहले ही आरोपी को सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस ने भिनाय से गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी को उपचार के लिए कोविड सेन्टर कायड में रखा गया था।

