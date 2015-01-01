पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर का खातूना बेगम हत्याकांड:आरोपी पति ने घर में रखे गेहूं में छुपाए गहने, पुलिस ने किए बरामद

अजमेर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी पति
  • पांच दिन पहले गला दबाकर की थी पत्नी की हत्या

चोरी का माहौल बनाकर पत्नी की हत्या करने वाले आरोपी पति से अजमेर की रामगंज थाना पुलिस ने गहनों को बरामद कर लिया है। आरोपी ने घर के अन्दर ही रखे गए गेहूं में ये गहने छुपाए थे। बरामद किए गए गहनों में मंगलसूत्र, कानों के टोप्स, पायजेब शामिल है। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है।

रामगंज थाना प्रभारी सत्येन्द्र सिंह नेगी ने बताया कि दो नवम्बर को हबीबनगर, दौराई, थाना रामगंज, अजमेर निवासी आशिक अली ने रिपोर्ट दी कि एक नवम्बर की रात्रि को अपने पिताजी के मकान झूलेलाल चौक के पास गया था, पीछे से घर पर मेरी पत्नी खातूना बेगम अकेली थी, दूसरे दिन सुबह आकर देखा तो मेरी पत्नी लहुलुहान हालत में अचेत पड़ी थी। कपड़े. आलमारी व सामान सारा बिखरा पड़ा था। पत्नी के पहने हुए गहने भी नहीं थे। जिसे अस्पताल में उपचार के लिए ले गया और जहां उसने दम तोड दिया। पुलिस ने हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। पुलिस जांच में पति और पत्नी के संबंध ठीक नहीं होने की बात पता चली और शक होने पर पति आशिक अली से गहन पूछताछ की तो उसने हत्या करना कबूल कर लिया। आरोपी ने अन्य व्यक्ति से संबन्ध होने के शक में खातूना बेगम का गला दबाकर हत्या की। बाद में चोरी का माहौल बनाने के लिए घर के गहने गायब कर लिए और सामान बिखेर दिया। इस पर पुलिस ने आरोपी पति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बाद में पूछताछ की तो छिपाए गए गहनों के बारे में भी बता दिया। उसने बताया कि हत्या के बाद चोरी का माहौल बनाने के लिए सामान बिखेरा और गहनों को गेहूं में छुपा दिया। पुलिस ने गहने बरामद कर लिए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें