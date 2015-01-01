पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यूनतम पारा 11.5 डिग्री:दाेपहर तक धुंध में लिपटा रहा शहर, सर्द हवा ने ठिठुराया, शाम को बादल छाने से सर्दी बढ़ी

अजमेर38 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को चली सर्द हवा ने शहरवासियों को ठिठुरा देने वाली सर्दी का अहसास कराया। दोपहर में धूप भी बेअसर रही और सर्दी का असर रहा। शाम करीब 4 बजे बाद बादलों के छाने से सर्दी और गलन का असर और तेज हो गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार को अधिकतम पारा 22.9 डिग्री और न्यूनतम पारा 11.5 डिग्री रहा। सुबह की आर्द्रता 68 तथा शाम की आर्द्रता 56 प्रतिशत रही। सोमवार के मुकाबले मंगलवार को न्यूनतम पारे में 0.7 तथा अधिकतम पारे में 0.1 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार प्रदेश में दिन और रात में शीत लहर चलने की संभावना है। अजमेर जिले में भी एक-दो दिन में सर्दी बढ़ेगी।

