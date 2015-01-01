पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुंबई निवासी आरोपी गिरफ्तार, चोरी का माल भी बरामद:अजमेर में दरगाह जियारत करने आया और वारदात अंजाम दे गया

अजमेर36 मिनट पहले
कोतवाली थाना पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी अब्दुल इदरीश शेख
  • मोबाईल सर्विस सेन्टर से लाखों के मोबाइल पार्टस किए चोरी

अजमेर के कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के मोबाइल सर्विस सेन्टर में गत दिनों हुई लाखों रुपए के सामान चोरी मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने चुराया गया माल भी बरामद कर लिया है। आरोपी मुंबई से दरगाह जियारत करने अजमेर आया और लौटने से एक दिन पहले चोरी की वारदात अंजाम दे गया।

कोतवाली थानाधिकारी शमशेर खां ने बताया कि परिवादी रविकुमार व शहजाद खान ने रिपोर्ट दी कि अमर प्लाजा में स्थित मोबाईल सर्विस सेन्टर से 28 अक्टूबर की रात्रि खिड़की तोड कर दुकानो में रखे हुए रिपेयरिंग के मोबाईल, तीन लैपटॉप व मोबाईल एसेसरीज चोरी कर ले गया। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। तकनीकी आधार पर आरोपी भगतसिंह नगर, गोरेगांव वेस्ट मुम्बई निवासी अब्दुल इदरीश शेख (38) को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। साथ ही आरोपी से चुराया गया माल भी बरामद कर लिया है।

आरोपी अब्दुल इदरीश मुम्बई से अजमेर दरगाह जियारत के लिए वारदात से 4-5 दिन पूर्व आकर ठहरा था व दिन के समय ईलाके की रैकी कर चोरी का स्थान तय कर लिया। पुलिस की प्रारम्भिक पूछताछ में पता चला है कि आरोपी पूर्व में भी मुंबई में चोरी की वारदात अजान दे चुका है। मुम्बई लौटने के एक दिन पूर्व अमरप्लाजा कॉम्पलेक्स में नकबजनी की वारदात को अजाम दिया गया। पुलिस टीम में थानाधिकारी शमशेर खां, हबीब खां, प्रभात कुमार, शुभम चौधरी, सोनवीर, प्रीति व जिला विशेष टीम के सदस्य उपनिरीक्षक विजय सिंह, सुरेश, गजेन्द्र व अभय कमाण्ड सेन्टर के संजय शामिल थे।

