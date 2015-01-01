पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:जिला कलक्टर ने कहा, कार्य गति बढाएं, ताकि निर्धारित समय में हो पूरा

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
स्मार्ट सिटी के विभिन्न कार्यों का निरीक्षण

अजमेर जिला कलक्टर एवं अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित और नगर निगम आयुक्त एवं अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के अतिरिक्त मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी डॉ. खुशाल यादव ने बुधवार को शहर में चल रहे स्मार्ट सिटी के विभिन्न कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया और निर्धारित समय में काम पूरा करने के ​लिए कार्य की गति बढाने के निर्देश दिए।

सबसे पहले उन्होंने एलीवेटेड रोड का निरीक्षण किया गया। इसके बाद उन्होंने हरिभाऊ उपाध्याय नगर (विस्तार) में बन रहे गांधी स्मृति उद्यान को देखा। उन्होंने जवाहर लाल नेहरू अस्पताल में बन रहे मेडिसन ब्लॉक का निरीक्षण किया। पीएचईडी अधिकारियों ने जानकारी दी कि महाराणा प्रताप नगर में नई पाइप लाइन के लिए टैंडर एवं जयपुर रोड पर पाइप लाइन शिफ्टिंग के लिए निविदा जारी कर दी गई है।

कलेक्ट्रेट के सभागार में बैठक
कलेक्ट्रेट के सभागार में बैठक

इसके बाद कलेक्ट्रेट के सभागार में स्मार्ट सिटी अधिकारियों एवं सबंधित विभागों के अधिकाारियों की बैठक ली। बैठक में स्मार्ट सिटी के चल रहे कार्यों की विस्तृत चर्चा कर प्रत्येक प्रोजेक्ट को पूर्ण करने एवं स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत उपलब्ध वित्तीय संसाधनों का पूर्ण उपयोग करते हुए कार्यों में गति बनाए रखने के लिए समयबद् कार्यक्रम भी तय किया गया।

