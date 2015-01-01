पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एलिमेंट्री सेकंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन की मांग:प्राध्यापक भर्ती ( स्कूल शिक्षा) परीक्षा 2018 का अंतिम परिणाम जल्द हो जारी, नियुक्ति देने की मांग

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
एलिमेंट्री सेकंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन ने सीएम को पत्र लिख कर प्राध्यापकों की शीघ्र नियुक्ति की मांग की है। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहर सिंह सलावद ने बताया कि आरपीएससी ने माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग के लिए विभिन्न विषयों प्राध्यापक (स्कूल शिक्षा) के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए ऑफिशियल नोटिफिकेशन (विज्ञापन संख्या 10) 14 अप्रैल 2018 को जारी किया था।

जिसकी लिखित परीक्षा के लिए शेड्युल जुलाई 2019 को जारी किया था। जिसे रद्द कर पुन: शेड्यूल 31 अक्टूबर 2019 को जारी कर परीक्षा 9 जनवरी से 13 जनवरी 2020 तक हुई एवं प्रोविजनल रिजल्ट जून 2020 को निकला गया। लेकिन आरपीएससी एवं राज्य सरकार की उदासीनता के चलते आज तक प्राध्यापक परीक्षा 2018 का सभी विषयों का अंतिम परिणाम जारी नहीं किया गया है। सरकार की इस अनदेखी से प्रदेश के हजारों बेरोजगार युवाओं में रोष व्याप्त हैं। ऐसे में विभाग एव राज्य सरकार से निवेदन है कि अन्य मांगों की तरह संघ की इस मांग को भी जरूर पूरी करेंगे।

