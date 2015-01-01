पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:आरटीआई के प्रति अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से सरकार को हर साल लाखों रुपए का नुकसान

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • समय पर सूचना नहीं देने और बेवजह रोकने पर निशुल्क देनी पड़ती है सूचना, महिला चिकित्सालय को देनी होगी 800 पेज की सूचना निशुल्क

सूचना का अधिकार कानून लागू हुए 15 साल बीत गए हैं लेकिन सरकारी महकमे अब तक इसके प्रति लापरवाह बने हुए हैं। जहां कानून के तहत सूचना देनी जरूरी है उन मामलों में भी मनमाने तरीके से सूचनाएं रोकने, अधूरी देने या देरी से देने के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। इसका नतीजा यह है कि प्रथम अपील या राज्य आयोग में द्वितीय अपील होने पर सूचना निशुल्क उपलब्ध करवानी पड़ती है।

इस तरह अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से सरकार को हर साल सैकड़ाें प्रकरणों में लाखोंं रुपए का नुकसान हाेता है। ऐसे ही एक मामले में आरटीआई के तहत देरी से जवाब देने पर अपील में मेडिकल काॅलेज प्राचार्य द्वारा राजकीय महिला चिकित्सालय के अधीक्षक को निशुल्क सूचना उपलब्ध कराने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। इस आदेश के अनुसार अस्पताल को 800 पेज की सूचना निशुल्क उपलब्ध करानी होगी।

ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि आखिर सूचना निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराने के मामलों में शुल्क कौन वहन करेगा। आमतौर पर सरकारी कोष से राशि खर्च कर ही सूचना से संबंधित दस्तावेजों की प्रतियां उपलब्ध करवाई जाती है। सरकारी कोष से भुगतान का मतलब है इसका सीधा भार आमजन पर ही पड़ेगा जबकि होना यह चाहिए कि लापरवाही बरतने वाले कार्मिक व अधिकारी से ऐसे शुल्क की वसूली की जानी चाहिए। दूसरी बात यह कि कार्मिकों की अज्ञानता व लापरवाही से न सिर्फ सरकारी समय, धन व श्रम का अपव्यय होता है बल्कि नागरिकों को सूचना मिलने में बेवजह की देरी भी होती है।

एमपी में सूचना आयोग इस मामले में है गंभीर
मध्यप्रदेश में राज्य सूचना आयोग ऐसे मामलों को लेकर काफी गंभीर है। आयोग अध्यक्ष राहुल सिंह ने एक मामले में अतिथि शिक्षकों की जानकारी छिपाने पर सिंगरौली के प्राचार्य के विरुद्व 15 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाने के साथ ही इसका इंद्राज दोषी अधिकारी के सर्विस रिकाॅर्ड बुक में करने के आदेश दिए हैं। इस प्रकरण में अधिकारी की लापरवाही के चलते 13 सौ पन्ने की जानकारी निशुल्क अपीलकर्ता को दी गई। सूचना आयुक्त ने इसे अधिकारी की स्वयं की लापरवाही मानते हुये अधिकारी के वेतन से फोटोकाॅपी शुल्क काटने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं।

आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट तरुण अग्रवाल ने राजकीय महिला चिकित्सालय में एक आवेदन पेश कर सफाई श्रमिकों की निविदा विज्ञप्ति, कार्यादेश, शर्तें, सफाई कर्मियों के उपस्थिति रजिस्टर की मांग की थी। अस्पताल अधीक्षक ने 30 दिवस बाद जवाब उपलब्ध कराते हुये छायाप्रति शुल्क रु 1630 की मांग की। इसके विरुद्व अग्रवाल ने अपील कर यह मुद्दा उठाया कि समय पर सूचना नहीं दी गई है। अब अस्पताल प्रशासन को निशुल्क सूचना देनी होगी।

जेएलएन अस्पताल के कोविड काल में क्रय किये गये अम्बू बैग की पत्रावली मांगी जो नहीं दी गई। अपील निर्णय में पत्रावली निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराने के आदेश के बाद दस्तावेज निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। सेटेलाइट अस्पताल से सफाई श्रमिकों की निविदा विज्ञप्ति, कार्यादेश, शर्तें, उपस्थिति रजिस्टर की मांग की थी। अस्पताल अधीक्षक ने सूचना अदेय बताकर उपलब्ध कराने से इंकार कर दिया। इसके विरुद्ध अपील में हुए निर्णयानुसार अब सूचना निशुल्क देनी होगी।

जेएलएन चिकित्सालय से भामाशाह योजनान्तर्गत खर्च की गई राशि को लेकर ऑडिट आक्षेप व इसकी सूची मांगी जो कि जवाब विलंब से उपलब्ध कराने के कारण सूचना निशुल्क उपलब्ध करानी पड़ी।

