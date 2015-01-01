पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस रिमांड पर आरोपी:लुधियाना से ट्रक में भरी गई थी अवैध शराब की खेप

अजमेर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तार आरोपी चालक और खलासी
  • चालक व खलासी से पूछताछ कर रही है आदर्श नगर थाना पुलिस

अजमेर की आदर्श नगर थाना पुलिस की ओर से जब्त की गई हरियाणा निर्मित अवैध शराब पंजाब के लुधियाना से भरी गई थी। पुलिस की ओर से दो दिन पहले ट्रक में भरी 459 पेटी अवैध शराब जब्त की थी और गिरफ्तार आरोपी चालक और खलासी से पूछताछ कर रही है।

थाना प्रभारी हेमराज ने बताया कि त्योहार और चुनाव के मद्देनजर पर्वतपुरा पुलिया ब्यावर की तरफ जाने वाले ढलान पर बैरियर लगाकर नाकाबंदी की गई थी। इस दौरान शुक्रवार को लाल कलर के फुल बॉडी ट्रक को रूकवा कर जांच की गई तो पाया कि नम्बर प्लेट पर रेडियम लगाकर गलत नम्बर लिखा गया था। ट्रक में लोड सामानों की तलाशी ली तो हरियाणा निर्मित विभिन्न ब्रांड की अंग्रेजी शराब मिली। ट्रक को जब्त कर गांव डावल पुलिस थाना चितलवाना जिला जालौर निवासी चालक 27 साल के चम्पालाल नाई और गांव तेतरोल पुलिस थाना चितलवाना जिला जालौर निवासी खलासी 21 साल के शैतान सिंह विश्नोई को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बाद में आरोपियों को न्यायालय में पेश कर 17 नवम्बर तक रिमांड पर लिया गया। अभी तक की पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने कबूल किया है कि अवैध शराब पंजाब के लुधियाना शहर से भरी गई थी और राजस्थान में पहुंचानी थी। राजस्थान में शराब कहां पर पहुंचानी थी, अभी तक आरोपी बता नहीं पा रहे है। उनका कहना है कि जगह बाद में बताने के लिए बोला गया। इससे पहले की उन्हें जगह बताई जाती। पुलिस ने पकड लिया। पुलिस आरोपियों के मोबाइल के जरिए आरोपियों तक पहुंचने का प्रयास कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाक हाई कमीशन का अफसर तलब; भारत बोला- त्योहार पर बेगुनाह नागरिकों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें