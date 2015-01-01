पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • The Impact Of Gurjar Agitation, Board Examination Application Is Also Difficult To Fill, Due To Net Closure In Sawai Madhopur And Surrounding Districts, There Is Difficulty In Filling The Form

आवेदन:गुर्जर आंदोलन का असर, बोर्ड परीक्षा आवेदन भरना भी मुश्किल, सवाई माधोपुर और आसपास के जिलों में नेट बंदी के चलते फार्म भरने में हो रही है कठिनाई

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बोर्ड के परीक्षा फार्म
  • इस नेट बंदी के चलते बोर्ड के परीक्षा फार्म भी नहीं भरे जा रहे हैं

राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा वर्ष 2021 की मुख्य परीक्षाओं के ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया जारी है। प्रदेश के अन्य जिलों में परीक्षा फॉर्म भरे जा रहे हैं, लेकिन सवाई माधोपुर और आसपास के जिलों में गुर्जर आंदोलन के चलते जारी नेटबंदी से इस क्षेत्र के स्कूलों में फॉर्म भरने में कठिनाई आ रही है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में यह परेशानी अधिक है।

ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू किए लगभग 10 दिन हो चुके हैं। इधर प्रदेश में गुर्जर आंदोलन भी शुरू हुए लगभग इतना ही समय हो गया है। दौसा, सवाई माधोपुर आदि क्षेत्रों में स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा सुरक्षा कारणों के चलते नेटबंदी की गई है। इस नेट बंदी के चलते बोर्ड के परीक्षा फार्म भी नहीं भरे जा रहे हैं। सवाई माधोपुर के मलारना डूंगर, बेहतेड, उदई कलां, वजीरपुर तथा अन्य क्षेत्रों में नेट बिल्कुल ठप है। सवाई

माधोपुर शहर और गंगापुर सिटी आदि क्षेत्रों में ही बीएसएनएल की लीज लाइन सेवाओं के माध्यम से कहीं-कहीं नेटवर्क मिल रहा है, जिससे कुछ स्कूल संचालक फार्म भरने में कामयाब हो गए हैं, लेकिन दूरदराज के क्षेत्रों में समस्या बनी हुई है। स्कूल संचालकों का यह भी कहना है कि 17 नवंबर से स्कूल खुलने जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में लाइनों पर भी व्यस्तता बढ़ेगी, तब परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने में और ज्यादा परेशानी आ सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें