परीक्षा:पीआरओ पदों के लिए कल से होंगे इंटरव्यू,आयोग ने 22 अक्टूबर 2019 को लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन किया था

अजमेर11 मिनट पहले
सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क विभाग में जनसंपर्क अधिकारी (पीआरओ) पदों के लिए बुधवार से इंटरव्यू प्रक्रिया शुरू हो रही है। आयोग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. भूपेंद्र सिंह यादव के कार्यकाल में पहली भर्ती परीक्षा है, जिसके लिए इंटरव्यू की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने जा रही है।आयोग द्वारा पीआरओ के 26 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए पीआरओ संवीक्षा परीक्षा 2019 की प्रक्रिया का यह अंतिम चरण है।

आयोग ने 22 अक्टूबर 2019 को लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन किया था। इस परीक्षा का परिणाम 13 दिसंबर 2019 काे घोषित कर दिया था। इसके बाद अब 10 महीने से अधिक समय बाद इस भर्ती के इंटरव्यू शुरू हो रहे हैं। आयोग द्वारा दो दिन में यह इंटरव्यू प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी। आयोग के सूत्रों के मुताबिक कुल 81 अभ्यर्थी इंटरव्यू के लिए पात्र घोषित किए गए हैं।

