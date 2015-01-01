पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ajmer
  • The Nomination Of The BJP Candidate Was Rejected Because Of The Punishment Of More Than 5 Years, Hanuman Bhadu Filed For The Zilla Parishad Member From Ward 24

नामांकन:5 साल से ज्यादा सजा के आराेप की वजह से खारिज हुआ भाजपा प्रत्याशी का नामांकन,जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए वार्ड 24 से हनुमान भादू ने भरा था पर्चा

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
भाजपा प्रत्याशी हनुमान भादू का नामांकन रद्द हाेने के बाद भाजपा नेता और लीगल टीम जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के सामने पक्ष रखते हुए।

जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए भाजपा के उम्मीदवार किशनगढ़ के डीडवाडा निवासी हनुमान पुत्र भैरूराम का पर्चा जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने मंगलवार काे खारिज कर दिया है। हनुमान भादू के खिलाफ एससी एसटी अत्याचार निवारण मामलाें की विशेष अदालत में मुकदमा चल रहा है जिसमें पेश की गई चार्जशीट में पांच साल से अधिक की सजा वाली धाराओं में आराेप तय हाे चुके हैं, जबकि भादू ने अपने नामांकन में केवल एफआईआर दर्ज हाेने की ही हवाला दिया था। हनुमान भादू के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 323, 354 और 452 सहित एससी एसटी एक्ट की धारा 3(1)(10) के तहत आराेप हैं।

मंगलवार काे नामांकन पत्राें की जांच के दाैरान हनुमान भादू के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करवाने वाले पूर्व सरपंच हनुमान प्रसाद डबरिया ने आपत्ति पेश करते हुए मुकदमे की जानकारी दी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष कांग्रेस विधि प्रकाेष्ठ के हरिसिंह गुर्जर और वैभव जैन ने बताया कि हनुमान भादू के खिलाफ 1 फरवरी काे ही आराेप तय हाे चुके हैं और अदालत में जिन धाराओं में मुकदमा चल रहा है उसमें पांच साल से अधिक कारावास की सजा का प्रावधान है। इसलिए राजस्थान पंचायत राज अधिनियम की धारा 19 जीजी के तहत हनुमान भादू चुनाव लड़ने के अयाेग्य है।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुराेहित ने एससी एसटी मामलाें की विशेष अदालत के विशिष्ट लाेक अभियाेजक मंजूर अली से प्रकरण की तथ्यात्मक रिपाेर्ट प्राप्त करने के बाद हनुमान भादू से अपना पक्ष प्रस्तुत करने का कहा। हनुमान भादू की ओर से कहा गया कि आराेप पत्र में जाे आराेपी है वही प्रत्याशी हनुमान भादू है यह साबित नहीं हाेता है।

लेकिन दस्तावेजाें यह प्रथम दृष्टया ही साबित हाे गया कि आराेपी और प्रत्याशी हनुमान भादू एक ही व्यक्ति है, इसलिए राजस्थान पचायतीराज अधिनियम 1994 की धारा 19(जी जी) एवं राजस्थान पंचायतीराज निर्वाचन नियम 1994 के नियम 27(1) के प्रावधानों के तहत अयोग्यता की श्रेणी में आने से हनुमान भादू का जिला परिषद के सदस्य के रूप में निर्वाचन क्षेत्र 24 से पेश नामांकन खारिज कर दिया गया।

