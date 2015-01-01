पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर जिले के हाइवे पर सड़क दुर्घटना:ट्रेलर की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की दर्दनाक मौत, शव के हुए टुकड़े—टुकड़े

अजमेर29 मिनट पहले
किशनगढ़ गांधीनगर क्षेत्र के हाइवे पर हुई दुर्घटना
  • गांधी नगर थाना पुलिस जांच में जुटी, मृतक राठौड़ान की ढाणी, किशनगढ़ निवासी दुर्गासिंह राजपूत

अजमेर जिले के किशनगढ़ गांधीनगर क्षेत्र के हाइवे पर ट्रेलर की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। सड़क दुर्घटना के बाद पत्थरों से भरा ट्रेलर भी पलट गया। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची गांधी नगर थाना पुलिस ने शव को राजकीय चिकित्सालय के चीरघर पहुंचाया और यातायात सुचारू कराया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

चकनाचूर हुई मोटरसाइकिल
चकनाचूर हुई मोटरसाइकिल

पुलिस के अनुसार मृतक राठौड़ान की ढाणी, किशनगढ़ निवासी दुर्गासिंह राजपूत है। दुर्गासिंह सुबह अपने गांव से मार्बल एरिया की तरफ जा रहा था और गांधी नगर थाने के पास हाइवे पर पीछे से एक ट्रेलर जयपुर की तरफ जा रहा था और अचानक ही ट्रेलर ने बाइक सवार दुर्गासिंह की मोटरसाइकिल को टक्कर मार दी और इस दौरान डिवाइडर व ट्रेलर के बीच आने से मृतक के टुकड़े—टुकड़े हो गए।

ट्रेलर पलट गया और हाइवे पर बिखर गए पत्थर
ट्रेलर पलट गया और हाइवे पर बिखर गए पत्थर

हादसे के बाद ट्रेलर भी पलट गया और हाइवे पर ट्रेलर में भरे पत्थर बिखर गए। ट्रेलर चालक व अन्य मौके से भाग छूटे। आस पास में लोगों की भीड एकत्र हो गई। भीड व मौके पर पहुंचे परिजन ने मृतक की पहचान की। सूचना मिलने पर गांधी नगर थाना पुलिस पहुंची और शव का अस्पताल पहुंचाया। मौके पर चकनाचूर हुई मोटरसाइकिल को हटाया। काफी मशक्कत कर यातायात भी सुचारू कराया। पुलिस ने परिजन की रिपोर्ट पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

