सुनवाई:अध्यक्ष व सदस्य के पद रिक्त, नई नियुक्ति नहीं होने से कामकाज ठप,जन उपयोगी सेवाओं के मामलों की सुनवाई प्रभावित

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
स्थाई लाेक अदालत में पिछले कई महीनों से नियमित सुनवाई नहीं हो पा रही है। पिछले साल चंद्रभान गुप्ता के सेवानिवृत्त होने के बाद से अध्यक्ष और दो सदस्यों के पद रिक्त हैं। राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण ने अध्यक्ष पद पर कुछ माह पहले पूर्व जिला न्यायाधीश नरसिंह दास व्यास की नियुक्ति की थी लेकिन उन्होंने पदभार नहीं संभाला।

अब वापस नए सिरे से नियुक्ति की कवायद होगी लेकिन तब तक आमजन को जन उपयोगी सेवाओं से जुड़े विवादों के आसान निस्तारण के लिए इस अदालत का लाभ नहीं मिल पाएगा। आप बिजली के बिलों से परेशान हैं, जलदाय विभाग की लापरवाही से नुकसान हो रहा है, निगम और एडीए नहीं करवा रहे हैं साफ-सफाई, बीमा कंपनी कर रही है मनमानी और ऐसे ही अन्य तमाम विवादों का तत्काल और सुगम हल स्थाई लोक अदालत के जरिये होता है, लेकिन पिछले कई महीनों से इस अदालत का कामकाज पटरी पर नहीं आ पाया है।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते अदालती कामकाज वैसे भी प्रभावित था और अब स्थाई अध्यक्ष व सदस्य नहीं होने से इस अदालत का कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा है। संयोगिता नगर के पास एडीआर सेंटर में स्थाई लोक अदालत संचालित होती है लेकिन कुछ समय से यहां कामकाज बंद है।
इन जन उपयोगी विवादों की होती है सुनवाई
1.परिवहन सेवा जिसमें वायु, सड़क और जल मार्ग से यात्रियों एवं माल ले जाने की सेवा शामिल है। 2. डाक और दूरभाष सेवा। 3. बिजली और जलापूर्ति सेवा। 4. सार्वजनिक स्वच्छता संबंधी सेवा। 5. अस्पताल या औषधालय की सेवा। 6. बीमा सेवा, इसमें जीवन बीमा और सामान्य बीमा दोनों शामिल हैं। 7. बैंककारी और वित्तीय सेवा संबंधी सेवाएं। 8. आवासीय सेवा। 9. लिक्वीफाइड पेट्रोलियम गैस संबंधी सेवा 10. शैक्षिक एवं शैक्षणिक सेवाएं 11. आवास एवं भू संपदा सेवाएं
इन सभी लोक जन उपयोगी सेवाओं संबंधी कोई भी विवाद होने पर स्थाई लोक अदालत में कोई व्यक्ति अथवा संस्था याचिका दायर कर सकते हैं। इस अदालत में किसी तरह का न्यायशुल्क नहीं लगता है, वहीं सुनवाई भी जल्द होती है। यहां वकील की आवश्यकता नहीं है, आप खुद भी अपने मामले की पैरवी कर सकते हैं।

