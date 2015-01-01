पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • The Preservation And Promotion Of Pushkar Sarovar Intensified, The Member Of The Lake Conservation Committee Observed The Feeders

पुष्कर से खबर:पुष्कर सरोवर के संरक्षण व संवर्धन की कवायद तेज,झील संरक्षण समिति के सदस्य ने किया फीडरों का अवलोकन

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करोड़ों लोगों के आस्था के केंद्र पुष्कर सरोवर के संरक्षण व संवर्धन की फिर से उच्च स्तरीय कवायद शुरू हो गई है। केंद्रीय झील संरक्षण समिति के सदस्य एवं महाराष्ट्र सरकार के सलाहकार अफरोज अहमद ने सोमवार को अधिकारियों के साथ सरोवर एवं राष्ट्रीय झील संरक्षण परियोजना के तहत निर्मित बरसाती फीडरों का अवलोकन किया।

उन्होंने बैठक लेकर अधिकारियों के साथ सरोवर के संरक्षण व संवर्धन पर विचार-विमर्श किया। सरोवर के जल को प्रदूषित होने से बचाने तथा ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा बढ़ाने के लिए सरोवर के बीच आनासागर झील की तर्ज पर ऐरिएशन प्लांट लगाने की आवश्यकता जताई। इसके अलावा सरोवर के संरक्षण के लिए आमजन की भागीदारी पर चर्चा की।

अहमद ने बताया कि सरोवर के संरक्षण के लिए प्रभावी कदम उठाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए शीघ्र ही पुष्कर सरोवर की तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट तैयार कर केंद्र सरकार के समक्ष पेश की जाएगी। बैठक में नायब तहसीलदार रामकिशोर शर्मा, पालिका एईएन पारस जैन व वन विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद थे। इससे पहले रविवार को अहमद ने मुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात कर पुष्कर सरोवर व आनासागर झील के संरक्षण पर चर्चा की। मालूम हो कि केंद्र सरकार ने राष्ट्रीय झील संरक्षण परियोजना के तहत करीब दस साल पूर्व पुष्कर सरोवर के संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए करीब 50 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें