ईद मीलादुन्नबी आज:कोरोना के कारण 65 साल में पहली बार नहीं निकलेगा जुलूस, घरों में ही महफिल-ए-मीलाद

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
दरगाह में विशेष सजावट

मुस्लिम समुदाय पैगंबर हजरत मोहम्मद साहब की विलादत की खुशी में शुक्रवार को शान ओ शौकत से ईद मीलादुन्नबी मनाया जाएगा। इस मौके पर महफिल ए मीलाद होगी। सलातो सलाम पेश किया जाएगा। खुशी के इस मौके पर दरगाह और आसपास के क्षेत्र में विशेष सजावट की गई है। इस्लाम के आखिरी पैगंबर हजरत मोहम्मद साहब की विलादत इस्लामी संवत के रबी उल अव्वल महीने की 12 तारीख को हुई थी।

इसी मुनासिबत से हर साल इस दिन को ईद मीलादुन्नबी के रूप में मनाया जाता है। आशिकान ए रसूल नए कपड़े पहनेंगे। कपड़ों पर इत्र लगाएंगे। विलादत की खुशी का इजहार अकीदतमंदों की ओर से बाजारों व घरों की सजावट कर किया जा रहा है। दरगाह परिसर को विशेष रोशनी से सजाया गया है।

दरगाह के पास चिश्तिया मार्केट, अंदरकोट और लंगर खाना गली आदि क्षेत्रों में भी विशेष सजावट की गई है। मसाजिद पर भी विशेष रोशनी की गई है। घरों पर नबी की आमद के नारे लिखे झंडे लगाए गए हैं। गुब्बारों व विशेष लाइटों से घरों में सजावट की गई है। कोविड-19 के चलते 65 साल में पहली बार जुलूस नहीं निकलेगा। अकीदतमंद अपने स्तर पर लंगर के आयोजन करेंगे। घरों में नियाज दिला कर तबर्रुक तकसीम किया जाएगा।

