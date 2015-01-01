पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत राज चुनाव:अजमेर जिले में दांव पर लगी हैं भाजपा व कांग्रेस के दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा

अजमेर15 मिनट पहले
  • चुनाव मैदान में पूर्व मंत्री, पूर्व विधायक व पूर्व जिला प्रमुख के साथ उनके रिश्तेदार

अजमेर जिले में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए हो रहे चुनाव में कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी हुई है। इसमें पूर्व मंत्री, पूर्व विधायक व पूर्व जिला प्रमुख के साथ उनके रिश्तेदार चुनाव मैदान में है।

पूर्व मंत्री नसीम अख्तर
पूर्व मंत्री नसीम अख्तर

जिला परिषद चुनाव में भाजपा से पूर्व विधायक रही सुशील कंवर पलाडा, भाजपा से पूर्व जिला प्रमुख रहे पुखराज पहाडिया ने जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नामांकन भरा है, वहीं कांग्रेस सरकार में पूर्व मंत्री रही नसीम अख्तर ने पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया।

पूर्व विधायक सुशील कंवर पलाडा
पूर्व विधायक सुशील कंवर पलाडा

इसी प्रकार पीसांगन में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए राज्य के मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य की बहन निर्मला डांगी ने कांग्रेस से, नसीराबाद के पूर्व विधायक महेन्द्रसिंह गुर्जर की पत्नी कमलेश ने कांग्रेस से, नसीराबाद के पूर्व विधायक रहे रामनारायण गुर्जर की पत्नी तारादेवी ने कांग्रेस से, किशनगढ पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए पूर्व विधायक नाथूराम सिनोदिया के पोत्र रवि सिनोदिया व पूर्व प्रधान नन्दाराम थाकण के पुत्र रामचन्द्र जाट ने भी कांग्रेस से नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

पूर्व जिला प्रमुख पुखराज पहाडिया
पूर्व जिला प्रमुख पुखराज पहाडिया
