जलदाय महकमा:धनतेरस पर भी शहर में रही पानी की किल्लत,जलदाय महकमा 48 घंटे की लगातार सप्लाई देने में नाकाम रहा है

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली और धनतेरस पर जहां हर घर में साफ-सफाई का माहौल रहा है, वहीं दूसरी ओर जलदाय महकमा 48 घंटे की लगातार सप्लाई देने में नाकाम रहा है। धनतेरस के मौके पर भी शहर के कई इलाकों में 48 घंटे में पानी नहीं मिल पाया। करीब एक सप्ताह से यही स्थिति चली आ रही है।एलिवेटेड रोड के काम के कारण एक मुख्य राइजनिंग लाइन को बदला गया था, करीब 10 दिनों से इसके बाद जल वितरण व्यवस्था पटरी पर नहीं आ पाई। ब्रह्मपुरी, हाथीभाटा, राजेंद्रपुरा, कचहरी रोड सहित अन्य जगह पर गुरुवार शाम को आने पानी की सप्लाई शुक्रवार को दोपहर में दी गई।

इन क्षेत्रों में पानी का स्टोरेज करने की व्यवस्था नहीं है, न ही तंग गलियों में टैंकर मंगवाए जा सकते हैं। यहां पानी के लिए लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। गत दिनों पूर्व पार्षद ज्ञानचंद सारस्वत ने हरिभाऊ उपाध्याय नगर, कोटड़ा, पंचोली चौराहा समेत अन्य इलाकों के लोगों के साथ फिल्टर प्लांट पर विरोध दर्ज करवाया था।

इसके बाद भी इन इलाकों में भी जल वितरण व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं हो सका। पत्रकार कॉलोनी, कोटड़ा, महाराणा प्रताप नगर सहित अनेक जगहों पर जल वितरण समय पर नहीं होने के कारण लोग परेशान होते रहे हैं।विधायक ने की एक्सईएन से बात:जल वितरण व्यवस्था में हो रही गड़बड़ी के कारण गत दिनों विधायक वासुदेव देवनानी ने भी एक्सईएन राजीव कुमार से बात की थी। एक्सईएन राजीव कुमार ने जल्द ही वितरण व्यवस्था में सुधार होने की बात कही, मगर सुधार नहीं हो पाया।

