पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन हब बनेगा क्षेत्र:कायड़ में बनने वाले नए मेडिकल काॅलेज के निर्माण की राह खुली, पत्थरगढ़ी शुरू

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एमडीएसयू के निकट हाेने से मिलेंगी सुविधाएं, विकास की रूपरेखा तय

कायड़ में बनने वाले 250 सीटाें वाले नए जवाहरलाल नेहरू मेडिकल काॅलेज के निर्माण की राह बुधवार से शुरू हाे गई। बुधवार दाेपहर अस्पताल, जिला प्रशासन सहित एडीए के अधिकारियाें ने जमीन का माैका निरीक्षण करने के साथ ही वहां मेडिकल काॅलेज प्रशासन काे नाप-चाैंप कराई।

अस्पताल प्रशासन ने कुछ जगह पत्थरगढ़ी भी शुरू करवा दी। शेष जमीन पर गुरुवार से पत्थर गढ़ी का निर्माण तेजी से शुरू किया जाएगा। अगले साल जनवरी के मध्य तक यहां निर्माण कार्य शुरू हाेने की संभावना है। प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. वीबी सिंह, अधीक्षक डाॅ. अनिल जैन, अतिरिक्त प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. शशिकुल भास्कर, डाॅ. संजीव माहेश्वरी सहित अन्य अधिकारियाें ने वहां आवागमन के साधन, नक्शा किस प्रकार का हाेना चाहिए सहित अन्य यहां हाेने वाले विकास कार्याें काे लेकर चर्चा की।

नया मेडिकल काॅलेज 2 लाख 75 हजार स्वायर मीटर क्षेत्र में बनेगा, अगले माह शुरू होगा निर्माण

इस काॅलेज में मेडिकल स्टूडेंट काे 250 सीटाें पर प्रवेश मिलेगा। मेडिकल काॅलेज में इस साल सीटें बढ़ाकर ढाई साै कर दी गई है। अब तक साै सीटाें से ही मेडिकल काॅलेज शुरू हाेता आया है। यह पहला काॅलेज हाेगा जाे नया ढाई साै सीटाें से शुरू हाेने जा रहा है। कायड़ में महर्षि दयानंद सरस्वती विश्वविद्यालय भी है। ऐसे में वहीं नया मेडिकल काॅलेज बनने के बाद एक तरह से वह क्षेत्र शिक्षा का हब हाे जाएगा। नया मेडिकल काॅलेज 2 लाख 75 हजार स्वायर मीटर क्षेत्र में हाेगा।

ये भी मिलेगी सुविधाएं : जेएलएन में नया मेडिकल काॅलेज खुलने के साथ ही डीएम गैस्ट्राेलाॅजी, इमरजेंसी मेडिसिन में दाे सीटें, कार्डियाेलाॅजी में दाे एमओ, रेडियाेथैरेपी, ब्लड बैंक और यूराेलाॅजी में सीटें बढ़ाई जाएगी।
12 सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन : नए मेडिकल काॅलेज के लिए 12 सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। यह कमेटी यहां निर्माण सहित अन्य कार्याे की नियमित माॅनिटरिंग करेगी।

अत्याधुनिक सुविधाएं नए मेडिकल काॅलेज काे हाइटेक बनाया जाएगा। यहां चिकित्सा शिक्षा के लिए अत्याधुनिक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध होंगी। यहां प्रशासनिक भवन, ई-लाइब्रेरी कम परीक्षा हाॅल, शैक्षणिक भवन, स्विमिंग पूल, खेल मैदान, ऑडिटाेरियम सहित काॅम्प्लेक्स बनाए जाएंगे।

ये भी हाेंगे विशेष कायड़ में मेडिकल काॅलेज में 300 क्षमताओं वाले 4 लेक्चर हाॅल, 8 प्रयाेगशालाएं, 3 म्युजियम, 18 रीडिंग रूम, कैफेटेरिया, चाइल्ड केयर रूम, मेडिकल एजुकेशन यूनिट, स्टूडेंट काउंसिल रूम सहित पूरा एरिया ग्रीन हाउस रहेगा। चारों ओर खेल मैदान होगा।

एक नजर में नया मेडिकल काॅलेज

  • जेएलएन मेडिकल काॅलेज 1965 में 100 एमबीबीएस छात्राें की क्षमता के साथ शुरू किया गया था।
  • 2020 में सरकार ने इसकी सीटें बढ़ाकर 250 कर दी। यह काॅलेज अब बीकानेर से भी बढ़ा हाे गया है।
  • नए मेडिकल काॅलेज में एक हजार विद्यार्थियाें के लिए हाॅस्टल बनेंगे।
  • 500 छात्राें और 500 छात्राओ के लिए यहां हाॅस्टल बनाया जाएगा।
  • यहां के स्टाफ के लिए 500 क्षमता से अधिक की काॅलाेनी बनाई जाएगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें