गुर्जर नेता आंदोलन:‘पार्टी से पहले समाज’ सिद्धांत की बात, पर हकीकत में सबसे अहम है जिले में समाज के दाे लाख वाेट

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
आरक्षण काे लेकर गुर्जर समाज पिछले करीब 15 साल से संघर्षरत है और कांग्रेस व भाजपा दाेनाें ही दल से जुड़े नेता इस आंदोलन में सक्रिय रहते हैं। इन नेताओं की ओर से हर बार एक बात कही जाती है कि पार्टी से पहले समाज है और जाे व्यक्ति समाज के साथ खड़ा नहीं हाेता है, उसकाे राजनीति करने का भी हक नहीं है।

समाज के साथ खड़े हाेने का यह सिद्धांत भले ही अपनी जगह ठीक हाे, लेकिन इन नेताओं की राजनीतिक और बड़ी मजबूरी यह है कि अजमेर जिले में गुर्जर समाज के करीब दाे लाख वाेट हैं, वहीं करीब पचास से ज्यादा गुर्जर बहुल गांव हैं। यह वाेट बैंक का आंकड़ा ही दाेनाें पार्टियाें के नेताओं काे आंदोलन में एक साथ रखता है, क्याेंकि राजनीतिक जमीन समाज ही तैयार करता है।

सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी के नेताओं के लिए आंदोलन का समय थाेड़ा कठिन हाेता है उन्हें फूंक-फूंक कर कदम रखने पड़ते हैं जबकि विपक्ष में बैठे नेताओं के लिए आंदोलन संजीवनी की तरह काम करता है। यही माैजूदा आंदोलन में भी दिखाई पड़ रहा है। अजमेर में गुर्जर समाज के सबसे ज्यादा नेता कांग्रेस से जुड़े हैं और गुर्जर समाज हमेशा से कांग्रेस का वाेट बैंक माना जाता रहा है।

अजमेर में गुर्जर आंदोलन का झंडा उठाने वालाें में शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के निवर्तमान महासचिव नाैरत गुर्जर का नाम सबसे ऊपर रहा है, क्याेंकि वे आंदोलन के अगुआ कर्नल किराेड़ी सिंह बैंसला की उस काेर कमेटी में भी हैं, जाे सरकार से वार्ता के समय माैजूद रहती है। साेमवार काे मांगलियावास में जब गुर्जर आंदोलन काे लेकर सभा हुई, ताे नाैरत गुर्जर के साथ पूर्व विधायक महेंद्र गुर्जर, साैरभ बजाड़, कांग्रेस विधि प्रकाेष्ठ के हरि सिंह गुर्जर और सरपंच जगदीश गुर्जर सहित कई कांग्रेसी नेता शामिल हुए थे।

इन नेताओं ने समाज के हित की बात ताे कही ही लेकिन उनकी यह भी काेशिश रही कि आंदोलन उग्र नहीं हाे और उसमें वे कामयाब भी हुए। वहीं भाजपा की बात करें ताे गुर्जर आंदोलन से राजनीतिक पारी शुरू करने वाले अाेमप्रकाश भड़ाना काे एक बार वापस भाजपा ओबीसी प्रकाेष्ठ का प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। भड़ाना भी मांगलियावास में हुए सभा में शामिल हुए थे। उनके साथ ही अाेमप्रकाश गुर्जर, बलदेव गुर्जरख शिवलाल फामड़ा जैसे भाजपा से जुड़े नेता शामिल थे। भड़ाना बैंसला के नजदीकी रहे और वहीं से उनकी भाजपा में एंट्री हुई।

