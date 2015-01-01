पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गैस पाइप लाइन में आग:चन्दरबरदाई नगर में मची अफरा-तफरी, जान माल की कोई हानि नहीं

अजमेर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गैस पाइप लाइन में आग
  • घरों मेें गैस पहुंचाने के लिए डाली जा रही थी पाइप लाइन

अजमेर शहर में घरों में गैस पहुंचाने के लिए डाली जा रही गैस पाइपलाइन में अचानक आग लग गई। जिससे चन्दरबरदाई नगर में अफरा तफरी मच गई। करीब दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। गनीमत रही कि आग से कोई जान माल की हानि नहीं हुई।

जानकारी के मुताबिक चंद्रवरदाई नगर में गैस पाइपलाइन के प्लास्टिक पाइपों को जमीन के अंदर गाढ़ा जा रहा था, लेकिन अचानक रात को प्लास्टिक के पाइप में आग लगने से क्षेत्र में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल हो गया। प्लास्टिक के पाइप में लगी आग के बाद मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने फायर ब्रिगेड व पुलिस को सूचना दी। बाद में पहुंची दमकल ने बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। इस दौरान रामगंज थाना पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई। मौके पर जमा भीड़ को पुलिस ने हटाया। गौरतलब है कि इन दिनों शहर में गैस पाइपलाइन बिछाने का कार्य चल रहा है लेकिन अभी तक पाइप लाइनों में गैस संचालित होने में समय लगेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें