लेक्चरर की भर्तियां:भर्ती परीक्षा में 200 अंकों के 3 पेपर होंगे,तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग में कुल 39 पदों पर होनी हैं लेक्चरर की भर्तियां

अजमेर29 मिनट पहले
आरपीएससी द्वारा टेक्निकल एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट में लेक्चरर्स के 39 पदों पर होने वाली भर्ती में लिखित परीक्षा में 3 पेपर होंगे। कुल 200 अंकों के पेपर होंगे। आयोग ने परीक्षा की स्कीम जारी की है। आयोग की ओर से कुल 7 विषयों में लेक्चरर्स के पदों पर भर्ती होनी है। इनमें सिविल इंजीनियरिंग के 12, मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग के 8, इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग के 5, भौतिकी के 3, अंग्रेजी के दो, रसायन के पांच और गणित के 4

पदों पर भर्ती होगी। आयोग द्वारा जारी परीक्षा स्कीम के अनुसार पहले दो पेपर 75-75 अंकों के होंगे। ये दोनों पेपर संबंधित विषय के होंगे। तीसरा पेपर 50 अंक का होगा । यह जनरल स्टडीज ऑफ राजस्थान पर आधारित होगा। पहले दो पेपरों के लिए अभ्यर्थियों को 3-3 घंटे का समय दिया जाएगा। जबकि तीसरा पेपर 2 घंटे का होगा। सभी प्रश्न आब्जेक्टिव टाइप होंगे।

कल शुरू हो जाएंगे ऑनलाइन आवेदन
आरपीएससी द्वारा इन पदों के लिए 26 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जा रही है। 27 दिसंबर तक आवेदन किए जा सकेंगे।

